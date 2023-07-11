Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,068 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release – POLIHALE STATE PARK FOCUS OF UPCOMING COMMUNITY MEETING July 11, 2023

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) is hosting a community meeting to share input regarding Polihale State Park. The input was received by a survey and during previous open house events.

The July 18 meeting will provide an inclusive space for DSP staff and the community to talk story and give voice to goals and concerns for the park. Staff will also share preliminary master plan concepts that offer guidance for sound management to mālama the park based on community feedback.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Kekaha Neighborhood Center
8130 ‘Elepaio Rd.

Kekaha, HI 96752

 

If you can’t attend in person, you can provide feedback by sending an email to [email protected]. Presentation slides and community survey input will be posted on the DLNR Polihale State Park webpage.

 

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD video – Polihale State Park media clips (Dec. 2020):

https://vimeo.com/500161081

 

Photographs – Polihale State Park (Dec. 2020):

https://www.dropbox.com/s/k9tvw5jyw774mnd/GOPR2889.JPG?dl=0

 

DLNR Polihale State Park webpage:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/kauai/polihale-state-park/

 

Polihale Community Outreach Meeting flyer (attached)

 

 

 

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396

You just read:

DLNR News Release – POLIHALE STATE PARK FOCUS OF UPCOMING COMMUNITY MEETING July 11, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more