MT3 Global Tech Inc. Unveils State-of-the-Art Print on Demand Center, Revolutionizing Tech Accessories
MT3 Global Tech Inc. launches a high-capacity PoD center in TX, pioneering mass customization of tech accessories with its proprietary ERP, DemandLink.
By harnessing 3D sublimation and offering premium blank phone cases, we're setting new industry standards for PoD and mass customization”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MT3 Global Tech Inc., an industry frontrunner in the print-on-demand (PoD) sector, today proudly announced the inauguration of its trailblazing fulfillment center in Fort Worth, Texas. With several Fortune 500 and NASDAQ listed companies as satisfied customers, the company sets its sights on breaking new ground in the production of lifestyle tech accessories.
— Manuj Bharti, MT3 Global Tech Inc.
Designed for high-capacity operations, the center boasts a daily shipping capacity of 10,000 units. Catering to the diverse demands of consumers, the product portfolio spans over 150 phone models, including the latest offerings from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and other leading brands. Demonstrating a commitment to staying ahead of the curve, the team at MT3 Global Tech Inc. is already designing accessories for the soon-to-be-launched iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 series.
At the core of MT3's innovative approach is DemandLink, a proprietary PoD ERP technology. This powerful toolset, comprising of OpenLink, PrintFusion, ProcureAce, ShipStream, 3D Design Pro, and Artvault, integrates all aspects of the PoD process, enhancing efficiency and growth. Combined with advanced manufacturing techniques, such as 3D sublimation, UV printing, and laser ablation, MT3 Global Tech Inc. sets a high bar for the PoD industry.
The company’s global operations are bolstered by strong alliances in India, China, and Korea, due to its strategic partnership with SB eCommerce Solutions Pvt Ltd, a premier manufacturer of premium photo gifting blanks based in India. Manuj Bharti, an industry veteran and visionary in the PoD domain, is at the helm of these collaborations, holding significant stakes in both entities, and fostering a powerful international synergy.
MT3 has forged partnerships with leading logistics providers USPS, UPS, and DHL to ensure prompt and reliable delivery. The central location of the Fort Worth center facilitates effective distribution across the U.S., with plans for an additional center on the West Coast in the pipeline to extend its delivery network.
Incorporated on April 18, 2023, the Fort Worth center is projected to be operational by July 2023, a timing carefully aligned with the peak Christmas season. With several ground-breaking products under development and prospective patent filings on the horizon, MT3 continues to cement its position at the forefront of the PoD sector.
As a beacon in the realm of mass customization, MT3 Global Tech Inc. is poised to redefine the PoD landscape. Armed with a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, MT3 is well-equipped to cater to the dynamic needs of its global clientele while propelling the industry forward.
Press Contact:
Manuj Bharti
manujb@getmt3.com
817-907-8474
About MT3 Global Tech Inc.
MT3 Global Tech Inc. is a vanguard mass customization company in the Print on Demand (PoD) sector. The company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, utilizes advanced technologies and its proprietary ERP platform, DemandLink, to produce a versatile range of lifestyle tech accessories. Backed by operations in India, China, and Korea, MT3 Global Tech Inc. aims to revolutionize the PoD industry through its relentless pursuit of innovation, while maintaining a roster of satisfied Fortune 500 and NASDAQ-listed clients.
