Selly™ Automotive CRM Launches “GAME-CHANGER” Text Blast Marketing Product for Auto Dealerships

Our new Text Blast Marketing feature, built into our trusted automotive CRM, provides dealerships with the capabilities to do just that in a simple user-friendly tool purpose-built for our industry.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Selly™ an industry leader in automotive CRM and digital communication solutions tailored for auto dealerships, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest release, Selly Text Blast Marketing. Integrated seamlessly into Selly's robust automotive CRM, this groundbreaking service enables auto dealerships to connect with their customers more effectively and boost sales through high-impact SMS marketing campaigns.
"With text messaging now an integral to consumer behavior, it's vital for dealerships of all sizes to leverage direct and personal engagement tools to drive conversions," said Zach Klempf, Founder and CEO of Selly. "Our new Selly Text Blast Marketing feature, built into our trusted automotive CRM, provides auto dealerships with the capabilities to do just that in a simple user friendly platform purpose built for our industry."
Selly's introduction of text blast marketing to its automotive CRM resonates with recent B2C communication research. Studies indicate that text messages have an impressive 75% open rate, significantly outperforming emails, which muster a mere 20% open rate. This staggering difference in reach and engagement rates establishes SMS as a superior conduit for customer communication and sales conversion within the automotive industry, specifically with used car sales.
Selly’s new Text Blast Marketing provides unparalleled customization and filtering, enabling dealers to send targeted text blasts for a variety of use cases including: new vehicle alerts, customer reviews, service coupons,customers looking for specific vehicles, buying customer trades, and any other use case you can think of!
Additionally, Selly provides an array of preloaded templates and comprehensive training, ensuring businesses fully leverage the benefits of text blast marketing. Regardless of whether you're a small Buy Here Pay Here dealership or a multi-lot used car center with service bays, Selly ensures your store can create professional, consistent messages that genuinely connect with your clients.
Selly Text Blast Marketing debuted at last month’s NIADA (National Independent Automobile Dealers Association) conference in Las Vegas at the Wynn, earning high praise from dealer attendees. Auto dealerships eager to experience the power of integrated text blast marketing can visit https://offers.sellyautomotive.com/textblastmarketing.
About Selly Automotive
Selly Automotive is a leading provider of customer relationship management (“CRM”) software to independent used car dealerships. Selly’s browser-based products enable dealerships in the United States and Canada to manage and optimize their sales processes with automated communications tools, cross-platform integrations with DMS, vehicle history, mobile app with driver's license as well as VIN scanner, and marketing management tools. San Francisco-based Selly Automotive was acquired by PE firm Beekman Group in 2022 and merged into the AutoManager portfolio. For more information, visit www.sellyautomotive.com.
