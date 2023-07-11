SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE – AEL)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (“American Equity” or the “Company”) (NYSE – AEL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (“Brookfield”). Under the terms of the Agreement, American Equity shareholders will receive only $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield class A voting share for each share of American Equity stock they own.



The investigation concerns whether the American Equity Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Brookfield is paying too little for the Company. Brookfield already owns 20% of American Equity.

If you own shares of American Equity stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may contact the law office of Brodsky & Smith.

