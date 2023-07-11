Submit Release
Vamos A Pescar! Fish and Game hosts fishing event at Freedom Park Pond in Burley

Staff from the Magic Valley Region and several regional partners including Lee Family Radio and the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free fishing event on Saturday, July 15, at Freedom Park Pond in Burley.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers will be assisting at this special event aimed at welcoming and encouraging everyone to the sport of fishing, especially those from our Hispanic community.

