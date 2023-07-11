Toll Brothers Announces Clubhouse Grand Opening in Regency at Folsom Ranch 55+ Active-Adult Community near Sacramento, California

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the community clubhouse at Regency at Folsom Ranch, a gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California. Home buyers are invited to visit the community to tour the new clubhouse during three exclusive grand opening celebrations from 2 pm to 5 pm on July 15, July 22, and July 29 at 3561 Olive Orchard Drive in Folsom.



The 18,000-square-foot clubhouse features luxurious onsite amenities for the active-adult residents of Regency at Folsom Ranch, including indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, an on-site market, fire pits, gathering areas, bocce and pickleball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center showcasing premier opportunities for recreation and social connection. With a dedicated lifestyle director on-site, residents will have access to year-round programs, exciting community events, social gatherings, and much more.

“We are proud to offer an unparalleled lifestyle to our residents at Regency at Folsom Ranch, with exceptional amenities as well as curated events and activities planned by the community’s full-time lifestyle director,” says Scott Esping, Toll Brothers Sacramento Division President. “We look forward to unveiling our brand-new clubhouse and invite home buyers to tour during our grand opening celebrations throughout July.”





Regency at Folsom Ranch offers Toll Brothers spacious single-level home designs with expansive outdoor living spaces. Fifteen new model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch showcase the community’s five collections of luxury single-family and duet homes ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2 to 2.5-car garages, and approximately 1,400 to 2,300+ square feet of living space. Home prices start in the mid-$500,000s.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Toll Brothers Regency at Folsom Ranch and to schedule an appointment to view the community, amenities, and model homes, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

