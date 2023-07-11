Submit Release
TPI Composites’ Senior Director of Innovation and Technology, Stephen Nolet is a Contributing Author in “Grand Challenges in the Design, Manufacture, and Operation of Future Wind Turbine Systems”

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen Nolet, Senior Director of Innovation and Technology at TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC) is a contributing author in the Wind Energy Science journal’s 2023 “Grand Challenges in the Design, Manufacture, and Operation of Future Wind Turbine Systems”. More than ten industry leaders from across the globe discuss modern wind turbines, future challenges and opportunities on the path to 100% renewable electricity, and what is needed to progress technology towards a lower cost and greater functionality.

Stephen Nolet, Senior Director of Innovation and Technology

Mr. Nolet has over 19 years of service with TPI Composites and is a named inventor on more than 35 United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patents. He has been a Principal Investigator on more than a dozen industry projects with Sandia National Labs, Oak Ridge National Lab, the National Renewable Energy Lab, National and University Industry Consortia, as well as sponsored research with the University of Massachusetts Lowell, the University of Maine, Iowa State University, the University of Tennessee Knoxville, and the University of Texas, Dallas.

About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and automotive markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

