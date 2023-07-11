‘Savvy Ventures’ Global Podcast and Radio Show Launches

Savvy Ventures TV show expands with global radio show & podcast featuring lifestyle, business & success; tech & innovation; travel & leisure; & shopping topics

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media production company Savvy Studios today announced the highly launch of its new podcast and radio show, Savvy Ventures. This captivating show is designed to inform, enlighten, engage and entertain through engaging content and thought-provoking discussions about lifestyle issues, business leadership and success; entrepreneurship, technology and innovation; travel and leisure, shopping and everything in between.

The Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio Show is now available on all major podcast platforms, including iHeart Radio, Pandora, Audible, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Streamyard and dozens more. Savvy Ventures is also accessible via W4CY Radio—the #1 ranked live streaming radio station with listeners in all U.S. states and countries around the world. It is also streamed from additional top-ranked streaming radio stations, including W4WN, W4CS, K4HD and more. Listeners can subscribe and listen to new episodes on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/theluxelist, ensuring they never miss an exciting new show.

Fun and fast-paced, the Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio Show is hosted by lauded business success and brand strategist Merilee Kern, MBA. She seeks to educate and inspire listeners through the show’s unique blend of expert interviews, insightful storytelling and lively conversations. With a focus on easing and enhancing both work and personal life, Savvy Ventures is set to become the go-to resource for those seeking motivation, ideation and entertainment all packed into each 30-50 minute episode.

Recent episodes, all archived on the host’s YouTube channel, have included interviews with Julia Haart, Star of the Netflix series “My Unorthodox Life” in a 2-part series, Actor and Recording Artist Quinton Aaron who starred in “The Blind Side” movie alongside Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, BRAVO-TV Real Housewife Kara Alloway, Sebastian and Oliver Moy, co-founders of North Star Boys—a hugely popular pop with over 55 million social media followers worldwide, celebrity event producer Jeff Krauss who works with an array of Hollywood A-Listers, NBA Alum Jonathan Bender and more.

An offshoot from the Savvy Ventures TV show that’s aired nationally on Bloomberg and FOX Business TV—and also with elements from the Savvy Living TV show that airs on major markets and networks across the U.S.—the Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio Show covers a myriad of topics and features guest interviews with C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, authors, inventors, professional athletes, celebrities, chefs, travel pros and other insightful business, lifestyle, sports and hospitality experts and thought leaders. For savvy shopping, it also spotlights innovative products, services, solutions, dreamy travel destinations and more.

The host, Merilee Kern, is an internationally-regarded business success, leadership and brand strategist and analyst who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all B2B and B2C categories. This includes field experts and thought leaders, professional athletes, celebrities, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. In fact, she’s contributed to over 450 media outlets, including Forbes.com, Newsweek.com, RollingStone.com, FastCompany.com, ThriveGlobal.com and a wide array of other top-tier business, industry and lifestyle publishers. Also an esteemed voice of authority and press expert source, Kern is also tapped by the media for insight, commentary and perspective on various industry topics—including Forbes and other top-tier news organizations.

"I’m thrilled to extend beyond my extensive TV and editorial work to introduce the Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio Show designed to provide listeners with engaging discussions, expert insights and valuable takeaways they can apply to their own work, home and social lives,” Kern said. “It’s a meaningful extension of my broadcast and other news-making work that I am incredibly passionate about.

To learn more about the Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio Show and/or for media inquiries, interview requests / podcast guest booking inquires and partnership opportunities, please contact us at www.SavvyVentures.tv.

About Savvy Studios

Savvy Studios is owned and operated by Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all B2B and B2C categories. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that’s aired nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV and the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks. Merilee also hosts the Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio show available globally on all major podcast platforms, including Pandora, Audible, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Streamyard, iHeart Radio and dozens more. As a prolific business and consumer trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme—also delving into the minds behind the brands. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

Savvy Ventures Host Merilee Kern, MBA