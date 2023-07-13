Marubeni Corporation Acquires 50% Equity Stake in DASI, LLC, Driving Rapid Growth in Aircraft Inventory Solutions

Marubeni Corporation aims to accelerate its disruption of the aviation surplus inventory space, capitalizing on DASI, LLC’s status as an industry leader

TOKYO , JAPAN, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marubeni Corporation – one of the world's largest trading and investment conglomerates – announced today that it has acquired a 50% equity stake in DASI, LLC – a global leader in commercial aviation inventory solutions. The acquisition, which was recently completed for an undisclosed amount, will allow Marubeni to significantly expand opportunities and accelerate growth in the aviation parts inventory space, ultimately strengthening both companies value proposition and offering a more robust level of customer service.

Founded in 1993, DASI, LLC is a leading provider of end-to-end surplus inventory solutions for airlines, maintenance, and repair organizations, with a global team dedicated to sourcing, acquiring, and selling spare parts worldwide. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and cost-efficiency, DASI has established itself as a trusted partner for customers focused on optimizing their inventory management practices and as an enabler for OEMs and distributors to efficiently access the broader spot market via DASI’s global platform.

The acquisition will empower DASI to expedite the development of its online marketplace, increase the availability of factory new spares and advance its expansion in the surplus inventory space. The strategic partnership will also provide DASI with access to a wider range of customers and suppliers, as well as open new avenues for cross-selling and collaboration.

"We are excited to welcome DASI to the Marubeni family," said Toru Okazaki, Executive Officer of Marubeni and Chief Operating Officer of Marubeni's Aerospace and Ship Division. "This acquisition is in line with our strategy of expanding our capabilities in the aviation aftermarket space and will enable us to better serve our customers by providing them with a one-stop-shop for all their inventory needs."

The acquisition comes as Fortress Investment Group, a leading global investment firm, successfully exits its investment in DASI after six years. During this time, DASI has tripled in size, cementing itself as a leading industry player.

"We are proud of the growth DASI has achieved over the past six years and want to extend our thanks to the Fortress team that has been such a valuable and supportive partner during this period. We are confident that Marubeni's investment will take the company to new heights," said John Dziuba, CEO and Founder of DASI, LLC. “We look forward to partnering with the Marubeni team to continue to bring premier, cost-effective aircraft inventory solutions to our customers around the world.”

About Marubeni Corporation:

Marubeni Corporation is a global trading and investment conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1858, Marubeni operates in a wide range of industries, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, and agribusiness. The company has a strong track record of investing in innovative companies with high growth potential.

About DASI, LLC:

