Overnight Lane Closures Planned at Interstate 29 and 41st Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lane closures are planned at the intersection of Interstate 29 and 41st Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both Thursday, July 13, 2023, and Friday, July 14, 2023, for crews to work on the bridge.

During the evening and overnight hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023, there will be two-way traffic in the southbound lanes. During the evening and overnight hours on Friday, July 14, 2023, there will be two-way traffic in the northbound lanes while crews remove the bridge deck slabs.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, the northbound on-ramp at I-29 (exit 77) is scheduled to close for about eight weeks while grading and paving work is done to reconstruct the ramp. Detours will be in place to guide motorists to the 26th Street exit via Marion Road and Louise Avenue.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For complete commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

