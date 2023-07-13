Cosmore Expands into Brickell Area: Propelling the Trend of Unstoppable Growth
Cosmore Real Estate, a luxury brokerage well established in South Florida and New York, introduces the opening of a new location in the booming Brickell area.MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brickell's real estate market is experiencing robust growth, making it an ideal time for Cosmore's strategic extension into the area. According to recent reports, the median home value in Brickell has witnessed a steady increase of 8.6% from the summer season of 2022 to 2023, outpacing the national average. Additionally, the demand for luxury properties has soared, with a surge of 14.5% in sales volume. Brickell has been recognized as Miami's premier financial district, with luxurious high-rise residences, and a thriving business environment. The district's allure is further amplified by its prime location, nestled between Biscayne Bay and the bustling downtown area.
A brokerage known for its client-centric approach, Cosmore Real Estate has blossomed a reputation of professionalism and exclusivity in the luxury Real Estate industry. Cosmore’s growth stays consistent, multiplying by double the number of agents since the start of 2023. This brought on a demand to not only to grow their office space but to diversify and further their market reach. Not to mention, the increased transaction volume that has resulted from exponential growth into various Markets, both domestic and foreign.
Cosmore’s CEO Piero Ruggeri reflects on this progress “This expansion is not just a milestone for our brokerage; it's a testament to our determination and belief in our mission. It shows our ability to adapt, and thrive in an ever-changing Market. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and excited for what is to come.”
Cosmore is actively seeking to add talent amongst their esteemed group, with a focus on efficient and elite service. For more information on Career opportunities visit Cosmore’s Careers page.
