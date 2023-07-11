Spokane County counselor suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct

For immediate release: July 11, 2023 (23-093)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health suspended the license of Spokane County agency affiliated counselor Madison Kay Taber (CG61220029) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Taber, while working as a skills coach at Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane, practiced below the standard of care in her treatment of clients. Taber allegedly crossed professional boundaries with several clients, including sexual contact.

Taber cannot practice counseling in Washington until these charges are resolved. She has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

