America’s Seed Fund Road Tour Coming to the Midwest to Engage Small Businesses Working on High-Tech, High-Impact Ideas

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will launch a road tour to Midwest states connecting entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the country’s largest source of early-stage funding – America’s Seed Fund. America’s Seed Fund, comprised of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, supports next-generation research & development (R&D), providing over $4 billion each year in non-dilutive funding from 11 participating federal agencies.

America’s Seed Fund Road Tour plays an important role in increasing engagement with innovation ecosystems across the country and building out inclusive networks to support the creation of small businesses focusing on high-impact research.

“The Biden Administration’s Investing in America agenda is about investing in innovators across the nation, including the American heartland,” said SBA Administrator Guzman. “America's Seed Fund Road Tour ensures that America’s Seed Fund is accessible to businesses in all parts of the country, promoting the development and commercialization of cutting-edge technologies that drive our innovation economy and global competitiveness."

Each Road Tour stop is hosted by SBA’s Federal And State Technology (FAST) Partners, who serve as navigators connecting entrepreneurs to America’s Seed Fund opportunities in their regions. At each stop, entrepreneurs and small business owners have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with federal agency representatives and attend programming to support their America’s Seed Fund journey.

America’s Seed Fund Road Tour: Midwest, July 17-21

Monday, July 17 | Oklahoma City, OK Venue: OKC Convention Center

Hosted by OK Catalyst, University of Oklahoma

Tuesday, July 18 | Wichita, KS Venue: Wichita State University, Woolsey Hall

Hosted by Wichita State University

Wednesday, July 19 | Kansas City, MO Venue: Bloch School at the University of Missouri – Kansas City

Hosted by Missouri Small Business Development Center, University of Missouri

Thursday, July 20 | Lincoln, NE Venue: Howard L. Hawks Hall

Hosted by Nebraska Business Development Center, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Friday, July 21 | Des Moines, IA Venue: FFA Enrichment Center, Des Moines Area Community

Hosted by the Iowa Small Business Development Center, Iowa State University of Science and Technology

For detailed information on the America’s Seed Fund Road Tour route and registration to attend in person, visit www.americasseedfund.us/road-tour.

For more information about America’s Seed Fund (SBIR/STTR) programs, please visit www.sbir.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. Learn more at sba.gov.

About SBA Office of Investment and Innovation

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Investment and Innovation (OII) leads programs that provide the high-growth small business community with access to two things: financial capital and R&D funds to develop commercially viable innovations. Our work is underpinned by public-private partnerships that help small businesses on their trajectory from idea to IPO. Learn more at www.sba.gov.

