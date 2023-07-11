Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,819 in the last 365 days.

FWC removes nearly 100 impaired operators during Operation Dry Water and the Fourth of July holiday

In their 15th year participating in Operation Dry Water, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers spent their holiday weekend focused on the safety of people enjoying all that Florida’s waterways have to offer.

From July 1-3, FWC officers arrested 94 vessel operators for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, preventing the possibility of life-altering events from occurring.

“Tragic accidents occur when irresponsibility is present,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “Operating a vessel while impaired puts the vessel operator, everyone on board and everyone around them in danger. I have no doubt that the hard work our officers and partner agencies put in over the holiday weekend saved lives.”

Operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Florida, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, the same as in a vehicle.

The FWC reminds boaters to enjoy the Florida sunshine and designate an operator that will remain sober to ensure the safety of everyone with them and around them plus encourages boaters to wear a life jacket and take a boating education course.

For more information about boating safety visit MyFWC.com/Boating. 

About Operation Dry Water

Operation Dry Water is a year-round Boating Under the Influence awareness campaign that facilitates a national weekend of BUI detection and enforcement aimed at reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities. This year Operation Dry Water weekend took place July 1-3. The FWC and partner agencies play a vital role in protecting lives, promoting safe boating practices, ensuring legal compliance and fostering a culture of responsible behavior on the water.

You just read:

FWC removes nearly 100 impaired operators during Operation Dry Water and the Fourth of July holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more