PayCompass adds Jon Skelly as new Vice President of Marketing
Merchant services firm adds industry veteran as part of accelerating growthTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PayCompass, one of the fastest-growing companies in the payments industry, announced today the addition of industry veteran, Jon Skelly, as Vice President of Marketing. Jon’s responsibilities will include leading marketing and communications strategies, and accelerating PayCompass’s continued growth in independent sales agents, merchant solutions, and sales resources.
“Jon is an exciting addition to the PayCompass team, as he brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion for growing our mission of ‘AgentFirst’,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and President of PayCompass. “As PayCompass continues to grow and set the standard for independent sales agents, Jon’s leadership and background will only pour gasoline on that fire. We are excited to have him on board!”
Jon brings almost 20 years of executive leadership, including the last 10 years in merchant and financial services. Prior to joining PayCompass, Jon gained expertise in growing and leading high-performance marketing teams at Heartland Payment Systems, MidFirst Bank, and True Sky Federal Credit Union. He is a Liberty University School of Business graduate and holds an MBA from the University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Business.
“I’ve been a fan of Justin and his wife, Nini, for years, rooting for them and the entire PayCompass team from the outside,” said Jon Skelly, VP of Marketing at PayCompass. “I’m excited to tap into their passion and climb aboard the rocket ship that is PayCompass!”
About PayCompass
PayCompass is a privately held financial services company that offers technology solutions to businesses across North America. While the company’s primary offering is payment processing services, it also offers business lending, payroll services, software integration, and point-of-sale solutions. Founded in 2020 by industry veteran Justin Volrath and his wife, Nini, in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is currently based in nearby Tempe. PayCompass offers its solutions through a nationwide network of independent sales agents.
Jon Skelly
PayCompass
info@paycompass.com