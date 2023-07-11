Revolutionizing Automotive Performance : The Importance of Automotive Heat Shields

Automotive Heat Shield Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive heat shields are used to prevent the spreading of heat from the components which are extremely hot and can cause damage to the vehicle. The heat shields depend on design, weight, material, and structure of components in the vehicle. Moreover, the heat shields are made according to the different shapes and sizes of the component which varies according to the different vehicle models. The engine produces very high amount of heat and requires specific temperature to attain best performance and the shield protects the components by absorbing or deflecting the heat. The automotive heat shields are manufactured using aluminium as the raw material, which is installed in the air box below the bonnets, cooling pipes and to improve the efficiency of the combustion the heat shields are fitted to air intake inlets. The growing demand and rise in automobile production are expected to drive the automotive heat shield market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

✦Rise in demand for hybrid & electric vehicle, increase in focus on light weight & efficient fuel standards, and rise in vehicle production globally drive growth of the market.

✦Rise in the price of raw materials for automotive heat shield manufacturing and restriction on internal combustion engine vehicles by major countries are expected to hamper growth of the market.

✦Moreover, new government standards related to components & structures, rise in technological developments in the automobile market and rise in demand for luxury vehicle since cost of heat shield for luxury vehicles higher than the normal act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

One of the factors of achieving fuel economy is by reducing the weight of the vehicles. Therefore, OEMs are focusing on manufacturing light weight vehicles to comply with stringent fuel efficiency standards. Thus, the heat shield manufacturers are also focusing on developing lightweight and efficient heat shields. For instance, Tenneco, a heat shield manufacturer uses an ultra-lightweight corrugated aluminium for making heat shield. This material has 80% lower mass than aluminized steel with 15-30% better thermal protection. Thus, the increasing focus on light weight and efficient fuel standards are expected to boost the growth for automotive heat shield market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 & 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞

The carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide released from vehicles running of internal combustion engine are polluting the environment. So, the government of leading countries are promoting the usage of electric vehicle. Since, there is lack of sufficient charging station in various countries all over the globe has driven the growth of hybrid vehicles. For instance, all the leading automobile manufacturer across the world such as Tesla, Ford, General Motors (GM), Mercedes, Audi, and others are working on electric vehicle to make more efficient so that they travel longer distance on a single charge, and all make the vehicles available at a low price. This growth in electric vehicles market is expected to drive the growth of automotive heat shield market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

Dana Incorporated, Morgan Advanced Materials, Autoneum Holding AG, ElringKlinger AG, Lydall Inc., Tenneco Inc., Carcoustics, UGC Inc., Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, and DuPont

