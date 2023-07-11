That’s a Wrap: Canon U.S.A., Inc. Hosts Successful ‘Canon Summit’ Events in Las Vegas and Nashville

Empowering Canon Dealers with Innovation, Education and Strong Brand Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fostering growth, exchanging knowledge, and strengthening the collective expertise of the industry, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, concluded its highly anticipated Canon Summit. The Canon Summit events, held from May 9-11, 2023 in Las Vegas, and June 19-21, 2023 in Nashville, brought together Canon’s dealer community for an immersive experience focused on innovation, collaboration and the future of printing solutions.

“By bringing the dealers’ frontline talent together under one roof, we create a powerful environment for learning, collaboration, and networking,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The success of our dealers equals the success of our company and the Canon Summit is a testament to our commitment to the goal of achieving remarkable results and paving the way for a thriving future.

Canon Summit 2023 Trailer Video

The Canon Summit events combined hosted over 500 dealer representatives including Sales Management, Sales Representatives, Solutions Analysts, Production Specialists and Service Managers from around the country and offered in-depth educational sessions and learning opportunities about Canon solutions including a Technology Showcase featuring opportunities to speak to experts beyond those in the print area, to have access to engineers, recent technology in AV and robotics and representatives from Canon Financial Services. The event featured an impressive lineup of diversified breakout sessions touching on four key business tracks: Sales, Production, Service and Solutions.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore Canon’s amazing product and solutions portfolio, including the latest in PRISMA software, production and large format devices, hybrid work solutions, new technologies and more. Attendees were able to learn of the recent 1,000 shipments milestone for the imagePRESS V Family product line, an impressive industry milestone.

“We recognize that dealers have many options to choose from when they are deciding which technologies and brands to offer their customers. We firmly believe that Canon is best positioned to make their business more successful and help them better meet the needs of their customers. The Canon Summit gives us an amazing opportunity to share our strong financial results, our steadfast commitment to R&D, and our bold strategies that help Canon to continue to be a leader in this rapidly evolving business environment,” said Yoshida.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

