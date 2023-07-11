AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2023

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June YTD - June Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Jun 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 18,106 18,075 0.2 86,389 99,333 -13.0 108,194 40 < 100 HP 6,411 6,587 -2.7 29,375 31,999 -8.2 38,304 100+ HP 2,477 1,976 25.4 12,328 11,268 9.4 10,288 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 26,994 26,638 1.3 128,092 142,600 -10.2 156,786 4WD Farm Tractors 312 256 21.9 1,872 1,287 45.5 512 Total Farm Tractors 27,306 26,894 1.5 129,964 143,887 -9.7 157,298 Self-Prop Combines 673 613 9.8 3,237 2,137 51.5 1,874

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

414.272.0943 statisticsdepartment@aem.org