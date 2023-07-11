Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2023

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  June   YTD - June Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Jun 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 18,106 18,075 0.2   86,389 99,333 -13.0 108,194
  40 < 100 HP 6,411 6,587 -2.7   29,375 31,999 -8.2 38,304
  100+ HP 2,477 1,976 25.4   12,328 11,268 9.4 10,288
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 26,994 26,638 1.3   128,092 142,600 -10.2 156,786
4WD Farm Tractors 312 256 21.9   1,872 1,287 45.5 512
Total Farm Tractors 27,306 26,894 1.5   129,964 143,887 -9.7 157,298
Self-Prop Combines 673 613 9.8   3,237 2,137 51.5 1,874

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


414.272.0943
statisticsdepartment@aem.org

