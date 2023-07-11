Nékter Juice Bar® is continuing its expansion in Washington with the opening of its newest location in Totem Lake
The opening of the Totem Lake store marks the 200th Nekter Juice Bar location nationwide.KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar® is experiencing a thrilling period of expansion and has achieved a major accomplishment by opening its 200th location! The latest Nékter can be found at 11400 NE 124th St., Kirkland, WA 98034. A grand opening event was held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, where the first 25 visitors had the opportunity to receive Free Nékter for Three Months.
Experienced franchisees, husband, and wife duo of Kyle and Chelsea Victor, lead the Totem Lake Nékter. The couple also has a location in the neighboring community of Lake Forest Park, where they were both raised.
“We have two daughters and are proud to be exposing them to small business ownership and hard work. We care deeply about our community and want to help it thrive,” said Chelsea Victor, Co-Owner of the Totem Lake Nékter Juice Bar. “We are also incredibly excited to be making history for the Nékter brand by opening the 200th location. We are passionate about the company and are thrilled to be part of its growth.”
Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.
The Totem Lake Nékter is a 1,322 sq. ft. space located in King County. The store opens Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sundays from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Customers have the option to dine-in, order online, and catering services at this location.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @nekterjuicebar. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
Kimberly T Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 3056312283
email us here