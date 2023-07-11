ATLX LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Atlas Lithium Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Atlas Lithium Corporation ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATLX) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Atlas Lithium investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/atlas-lithium-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=41941&wire=3

ATLX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Atlas Lithium during the relevant time frame, you have until August 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

