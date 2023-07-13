Tickets on Sale for Sonoma County Wine Auction
Guests dance the night away at Best. Party. Ever. on the Friday evening before the Sonoma County Wine Auction on Saturday.
Sonoma County’s Largest Fundraising Event Planned for September 14-16, 2023
We look forward to bringing our Sonoma County community together again to raise funds for the local nonprofits who continue to provide critical services and emergency aid to those who are in need.”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is pleased to announce that the annual Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA) will be held Saturday, September 16, at the stunning La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard. The auction events will take place Thursday, September 14 through Saturday, September 16, 2023, and the proceeds will benefit an array of Sonoma County nonprofits. The SCWA weekend events package for the three days of festivities is available now at sonomacountywineauction.com.
— Michael Haney, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Executive Director
“We look forward to bringing our Sonoma County community back together again to raise funds for the local nonprofits who continue to provide critical services and emergency aid to those who are most in need,” said Michael Haney, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Executive Director. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of our vintners, donors and sponsor partners which allows SCVF to sustainably fund the amazing work done by these organizations.”
The 2023 SCWA events will kick off Thursday evening, September 14, with a series of intimate dining experiences hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers exclusively for SCWA guests. The beautiful Rodney Strong Vineyards will host the Best. Party. Ever. on Friday, September 15, with a fabulous evening of exceptional wine, festive food and live music on The Green. Participating SCWA vintners will join auction guests to share more about this year’s incredible auction lots, with many pouring specially selected wines during the evening’s festivities. New this year – a limited number of Best. Party. Ever. Friday evening-only tickets are available for additional supporters who would like to join the festivities and participate in one of the SCWA weekend events.
The live auction will take place on Saturday, September 16, at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard where guests will raise their paddles to make a difference in Sonoma County. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from the SCVF beneficiary nonprofits and learn more about organizations that have benefited from the funds raised at SCWA. The exclusive live auction lots will feature rare wines and once-in-a-lifetime trips as well as all-inclusive wine and culinary experiences in Sonoma County and around the world. The generosity of SCWA bidders and donors helps to support nonprofit organizations throughout Sonoma County focused on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, and SCVF Emergency Relief Fund. These funds have supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County.
Cathryn Couch, Founder and CEO of Ceres Community Project said, “Ceres Community Project is deeply grateful for the funding we receive annually from Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, especially during the past several years, when demand for our services has more than doubled. Thank you!”
If you are unable to attend in person, proxy bidding will be available for SCWA Live Auction Lots. Contact info@sonomawine.com or 707.522.5829 for details. The full auction catalog will be available soon at SonomaCountyWineAuction.com.
If you would like to make a donation directly to Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, please visit sonomawine.com/foundation/.
To learn more about the Sonoma County Wine Auction and organizations supported through fundraising efforts, please visit sonomacountywineauction.com.
Please see our online library for downloadable images for photos of previous events.
About La Crema
Our original name, La Crema Viñera, means “best of the vine,” setting the standard for all we do since 1979. Our wine is produced from the world’s preeminent growing regions, resulting in an uncompromised level of quality that is always promised and always delivered. We set the standard for quality-driven winemaking at scale, and cutting-edge practices for sustainable resource conservancy and protection. Our storied history in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley intersects with our modern, best-in-class hospitality, showcased from our historic estate tasting room and beyond. For more information, visit LaCrema.com, and follow La Crema on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Rodney Strong Wine Estates
Rodney Strong Wine Estates (RSWE) is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 12 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. For over 30 years, RSWE has flourished under the leadership of the Klein Family, 4th generation California farmers. The Klein family is committed to protecting and preserving the environment in both the vineyards and at the winery through sustainable and innovative practices. Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family of passionate people committed to crafting premium wines, meaningful experiences, and sustainable leadership in Sonoma County. Learn more at RodneyStrong.com.
About Sonoma County Wine Auction
Sonoma County Wine Auction brings the region’s renowned winemakers and growers together with distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County’s top wines and bid on once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Named one of the nation’s top charitable auctions by Wine Spectator, the proceeds raised benefit local Sonoma County charitable organizations. Since its inception, Sonoma County Wine Auction has raised millions of dollars to help fund charitable organizations focusing on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, as well as the Emergency Relief Fund, and has supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. Learn more at sonomacountywineauction.com.
About Sonoma County Vintners Foundation
Sonoma County Vintners Foundation provides support to the local community through philanthropy and charitable giving. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is an accredited 501c(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1988. Its purpose is to consistently support local nonprofit organizations that address issues within the Sonoma County community. SCVF cultivates a vibrant and diverse Sonoma County by elevating lives through charitable events and philanthropic giving. Fundraising efforts have a direct impact in the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. With SCVF’s many initiatives including the Emergency Relief Fund, the organization is able to impact all needs, ranging from the immediate to the long term. Learn more at sonomawine.com/foundation.
Amy Patrick
Sonoma County Vintners
+1 707-522-5853
info@sonomawine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube