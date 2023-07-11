Sex Toys Market to Reach $47,615.4 Million by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR of 4.3% From 2022-2031

Sex Toys Market 2022-2031

The Vibrators segment held the highest share, accounting for 38.1% of the global sex toys market.

The Sex toys market is expected to witness significant growth due to surge in instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs and use of social marketing to promote products.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sex toys Market by Product Type, End-Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”. The global sex toys market was valued at $38,689.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $47,615.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3%.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Sex toys is the major segment in the sexual wellness industry. Sexual wellness is the physical, mental, and sexual well-being of a person, which can be achieved through the use of various products such as sex toys, contraceptives, lubricants, delay sprays, pregnancy testing kits, and vaginal sexual wellness products. In addition, these products that enhance pleasure of sexual experience, provide safety from sexually transmitted infections, and reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancy are considered as sexual wellness products. Sex toys are associated with various benefits such as it reduces the risk of unwanted pregnancy, STDs, and it doubles the joy of sex with or without a partner.

The vibrators segment dominated the global market with around 38.1% share of the overall revenue in 2020. The rings segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in awareness regarding sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unwanted pregnancies, and increase in adoption of female vibrators devices especially in developed countries such as the U.S., Japan, and Germany.

According to sex toys market analysis, the sex toys market segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the sex toys market report is categorized into vibrators, dildos, rings, and others. By end user, it is segregated into women and men. According to distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket & hypermarket, specialty store, drug store, and online stores. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of end user, the women segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $24,449.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $29,133.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Men segment gained significant popularity in the last few years. In addition, growth in number of viewers for sex movies and pornography is likely to create sex fantasies among men, which further motivates them to use sex toys and condoms to enhance their sexual life, thus, all these attributes are surging the sex toys market demand.

On the basis of region, North America was the prominent market in 2020, accounting for the maximum share in the global sex toys market. This was attributed to the presence of international brands in the region, which offer products with high improvisations such as condoms with extra applied lubricants, attracting a large consumer base. In addition, growth in the acceptance of the LGBT community rights and legalization of same sex marriages in the region are expected to promote the growth of sex toys market during the forecast period. Furthermore, personal hygiene is also expected to boost the market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include Adam & eve store, Bijoux indiscrets, California exotic novelties, llc, Caya co-operative ltd, Church & Dwight co., inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Hot Octopuss limited, reckitt benckiser group plc, tenga co., ltd, and we-vibe.

