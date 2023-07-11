Wenker, Inc. growing South Carolina presence by establishing U.S. headquarters in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Wenker, Inc., a leading automotive supplier, today announced plans to grow its South Carolina presence by establishing its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County. The company’s $3.1 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

Headquartered in Germany, Wenker, Inc. is an innovative metal and steel construction company. The company offers plant engineering and fabricated metal products for the automotive industry.

Success at its smaller operation in Spartanburg County prompted Wenker, Inc. to explore larger possibilities. By building and moving to a 131,400-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 23095 E. Phillips Road in Greer, the company will be able to accommodate increased production operations. This multi-phased project will also provide increased space that will serve as Wenker, Inc.’s U.S. headquarters.

Operations are expected to be complete by mid-2024. Individuals interested in joining the Wenker, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“The U.S.-Wenker story is becoming an exciting one. We are very proud to build our new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, a community which felt like home from day one.” -Wenker, Inc. Germany Chief Executive Officer and Owner Stefan Leers

“Wenker, Inc.’s announcement shows that South Carolina has developed the strong workforce needed for businesses to thrive. We congratulate them on their expansion that will create 27 new jobs for Greenville County." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are delighted to see that when Wenker, Inc. chose to build and move to a larger facility, the company decided to continue doing business in South Carolina. This decision is a testament to the Upstate’s solid reputation and commitment to cultivating a favorable business climate in which companies want to keep investing.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are always pleased when a fine international organization like Wenker, Inc. chooses to expand its South Carolina presence by growing in Greenville County. The company’s six decades of excellence in industrial production and engineering is an ideal addition to Greenville’s booming automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors, and we wish them success here long into the future.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp

“Wenker, Inc.’s decision to construct its new facility inside city limits will contribute to the high-quality sense of place we’re building in Greer. The-state-of-the-art production facility will add new quality jobs to the economy in the Upstate, retain existing jobs in the automotive cluster and deliver Greer-made products to automotive facilities throughout the United States.” -City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner

