Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Iowa
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Clinton, IA.CLINTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Clinton, Iowa. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa. Clinton Autism Center will be Lighthouse’s second center to open in the state of Iowa. The Clinton center is slated to open in the early fall of 2023 and will provide autism services to 30 families and create over 45 new jobs in the area. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them.
Alison Mottet, Clinical Director of Lighthouse’s Clinton location noted, “As an Iowa native, I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to collaborate firsthand with the Quad Cities families. With over 11 years of experience in ABA, I feel confident in saying Lighthouse Autism Center is not only a compassionate provider that offers the highest quality clinical services, but they are an organization that acts with integrity, providing the highest level of care to every single learner and their family. With the newest center in Clinton, we are excited to continue our mission of bringing exceptional ABA services to communities that need them.”
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. At the newest center in Clinton, Iowa, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Fusing speech into therapy programs gives the learners the language they need, to have their own voice. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children can participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism. Over the past eleven years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa. Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
