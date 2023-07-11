MDC offers free Float Like a Pro instruction July 29 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – A cool place on a hot summer day is an Ozark float stream. Learn how to canoe and kayak at a free Float Like a Pro event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Registration is not required for this walk-in event. All ages are welcome. MDC staff will be setting up a demonstration float camp in the center’s outdoor garden. Visitors can learn what gear is needed for a float, how to plan a trip, and tips on canoe and kayak skills and safety. Learn what to wear and what to pack if you’re on an overnight float. Visitors will not be getting into canoes and doing any paddling, the event is demonstration only. However, they will have the knowledge they need to plan and go on a float trip.

The Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave., in the heart of Kansas City. For more information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.