ADVA Appoints New Leadership of Alabama State Veterans Cemetery at Spanish Fort

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis has appointed Joe Buschell and Kathy Miller to serve as the department’s new leadership of the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery at Spanish Fort. Buschell will serve as the new Director, replacing Tony Ross, who recently retired, and Miller will fill Buschell’s previous role of Assistant Director.
As Director, Buschell will be responsible for overseeing all operations at the state veterans cemetery, including the Phase II expansion of the facility, interments, maintenance of lawns, coordinating events, and serving as the point of contact for veterans’ families.

“Joe has been an exceptional representative of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs since the cemetery’s inception a decade ago. He has been nothing short of respectful, caring, and thoughtful when addressing the loss and burials of Alabama’s veterans.” said Commissioner Kent Davis. “We are thrilled to have him and Kathy in their new roles and look forward to their excellent work continuing.” 

The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort, dedicated on December 7, 2012, serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Americans while defending the nation’s freedom. The cemetery sits on over 100 acres of land and includes 5,000 graves with in-ground crypts, traditional graves, columbarium niches and a scatter garden. The ongoing Phase II expansion will add 2,762 pre-placed vault sites (casket sites), 960 columbarium niches (above-ground urn sites), and a memorial wall that will include 100 sites. The expansion will be completed in late 2023.

Buschell and Miller assumed their new roles on July 1.

