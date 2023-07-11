Facial Tissues Market is Expected to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2032, Growing At a CAGR of 5.8% From 2023 to 2032

Facial Tissues Market

The facial tissue market is segmented into product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

The facial tissue paper market has seen significant growth in various regions due to factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Facial Tissues Market," The facial tissues market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

In recent years, the facial tissues market has witnessed several notable trends. The major trend is the increase in demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Consumers have become more aware of their environment and look for facial tissue paper made from recycled or sustainable products. Manufacturers respond to this trend by using recycled fibers in their products and implement sustainability initiatives throughout the product range.

In terms of manufacturer innovation, there have been notable advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies in facial tissues industry. Manufacturers have invested in state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to improve production and product quality. They use automated systems for packaging and shipping, reducing turnaround times and improving supply chain management. In addition, companies focus on optimizing energy use, reducing waste, and implementing environmental solutions to meet these safety goals in the facial tissues market.

The facial tissue market is segmented into product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into regular, lotion infused, antibacterial, and others. By packaging type, the market is divided into box pack and pocket pack. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarket & hypermarket, online store, pharmacies, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

By product type, the regular facial tissue paper segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global facial tissue paper market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The major trend in the facial tissue paper market for regular facial tissue paper is the increasing demand for products that offer superior softness and comfort.

By packaging type, the box pack segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global facial tissue paper market revenue and estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In this market, facial tissue boxes often come in different sizes and designs to suit different customers and use cases. Some boxes may have beautiful designs or products to add beauty to the packaging. However, pocket tissue pack segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

By distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global facial tissue paper market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increased availability and accessibility of facial tissue paper brands and options result in a major trend for this distribution channel. However, the online store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global facial tissue paper market revenue. A major factor in the North America facial tissue paper market in recent years is the focus on sustainability and eco-friendly products. Consumers look for facial wipes that are recycled or made from sustainable sources. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Some of the key players profiled in the facial tissue paper market analysis include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA), Hengan International Group Company Limited, Sofidel Group, Wepa Group, Asaleo Care Limited, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Group, Cascades Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC.

