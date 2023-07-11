When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 10, 2023 FDA Publish Date: July 11, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame allergen Company Name: Betty Lou’s Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls with Cacao, Coffee & Pumpkin Seeds

Company Announcement

July 10th, 2023, Betty Lou’s Inc., McMinnville, OR is voluntarily recalling 1.5oz (42g) packages of Betty Lou’s Brand Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls with Cacao, Coffee & Pumpkin Seeds, BB 08MAY24 1283, due to undeclared sesame allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was shipped to retail stores, distribution companies, or directly to consumers in AL, AK, CA, CO, CT, FL, MI, MO, NH, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TN, TX, and WA.

Betty Lou’s Brand Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls with Cacao, Coffee & Pumpkin Seeds are packaged and sold individually in 1.5oz (42g) packages, with UPC 0 1607352146 5, or packaged into 12ct displays box with UPC 0 1607352146 2.

Individual packages 1.5oz are marked with best by date and lot number on the inside of the fin seal on the back of the package or printed on the back of the display box. Packages with BB 08MAY24 1283 are included in this recall.

No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

No reports of illnesses or injury have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a regular Betty Lou’s Inc. internal review, an old version roll of packaging was used during production, and product containing sesame was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Betty Lou’s Inc. at 503-434-5205 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm PST, Monday-Friday.