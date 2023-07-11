WEDNESDAY: Biden Cabinet Member to Visit Miami to Sign Strategic Alliance with American Jewish Committee

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and AJC Head Ted Deutch will enter an alliance as part of the President’s strategy to combat Antisemitism

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, will visit Miami to sign a strategic alliance with AJC’s Chief Executive Officer and former Congressman Ted Deutch as part of President Biden’s national strategy to combat antisemitism.

This strategic alliance intends to uplift Jewish communities by providing resources for starting and growing small businesses, including access to capital, federal contracting certifications, small business counseling, and disaster recovery resources. There will be a press conference to follow.

Members of the media are invited to attend but must RSVP in advance to Isabella.Ristuccia@sba.gov.

Wednesday, July 12

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch

WHAT: Strategic Alliance Signing

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: Location provided upon RSVP

HOW: Members of the media must RSVP for this event by emailing

Isabella.Ristuccia@sba.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About the American Jewish Committee

The American Jewish Committee is the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people. Through a global network of offices, institutes, and international partnerships, AJC engages with leaders at the highest levels of government and civil society to counter antisemitism, open new doors for Israel, and advance democratic values.

Advisory Date: July 11, 2023

