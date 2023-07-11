CRISPR Technology Market to Reach US$ 7.72 Billion by 2030: Coherent Market Insights

CRISPR genome editing represents a powerful tool that enables scientists to rapidly generate cell and animal models, thereby significantly expediting research efforts focused on diseases like cancer and mental illness.

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global CRISPR technology market is generated $2.25 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $7.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030. The global CRISPR technology market is witnessing strong growth on the account of growing number of clinical trials, increasing research and development in genome editing technologies, and rising adoption of CRISPR gene therapies. Moreover, robust growth of biotech and pharmaceutical industries across developing countries, growing support and funding from the governments for genome editing research, and high healthcare expenditures are further anticipated to propel market growth.



Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5175

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global CRISPR Technology Market:

Ongoing clinical trails in the field is observed as a key trend in the global CRISPR technology market. For instance, in March 2021, Scientists at UC San Francisco, UC Berkeley and UCLA have got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to together introduce an early phase, first-in-human clinical trial of a CRISPR gene correction therapy in patients with sickle cell disease using the patient’s own blood-forming stem cells.

Global CRISPR Technology Market - Drivers

Increasing burden of chronic disease to augment market growth

CRISPR technology is an innovative gene-editing tool that can efficiently cut and modify DNA sequences. This technology is widely used for a broad range of medical applications such as diagnosis of disease, treatment, and prevention. According to the World Health Organization, Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally. Each year, 17 million people die from a NCD before age 70; 86% of these premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Of all NCD deaths, 77% are in low- and middle-income countries.

CRISPR Technology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 2.25 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 19.2% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 7.72 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product: Enzymes, Kits & Reagents, Guide RNA, and Others

Enzymes, Kits & Reagents, Guide RNA, and Others By Application: Biomedical, Agricultural, Industrial, and Others

Biomedical, Agricultural, Industrial, and Others By End User: Pharmaceutical companies and Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Government Research Institutes, and Others (CROs etc.)

Pharmaceutical companies and Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Government Research Institutes, and Others (CROs etc.) By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America Companies covered: Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Origene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, GenScript, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Ltd.), and Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies), among others Growth Drivers: Increasing number of ongoing clinical trials

Increasing development of novel therapeutics Restraints & Challenges: High costs of CRISPR

Ethical concerns related to genetic research

Advent of novel therapy is projected to propel market growth

Key players in the market are introducing novel therapy in order to meet the growing demand. For instance, in June2023, Parse Biosciences, a provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, announced the launch of CRISPR Detect, enabling single cell pooled CRISPR screens at unprecedented scale.

Global CRISPR Technology Market - Restrain

Technical challenges and high cost are key factors hampering market growth

Technical challenges associated with the use of this gene-editing tool and high cost are major expected to hamper the growth of CRISPR Technology market.

Buy Now this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5175

Global CRISPR Technology Market – Opportunities

Outbreak COVID-19 is expected to hold potential market growth opportunities

Outbreak of COVID-19 around the globe is projected to bring bright market growth opportunities for players in the CRISPR technology market. For instance, CRISPR-Cas technology has potential to diagnose and treat infectious diseases such as COVID-19. In June 2021, HILDEN & Frankfurt Prime Standard announced the launch of QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions that allow researchers to analyze edited genetic material with unparalleled speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question.

Global CRISPR technology Market - Key Developments

In June 2020, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. announced an expansion of their existing collaboration to provide Regeneron with rights to develop products for additional in vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic targets and for the companies to jointly develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

In May 2023, Scribe Therapeutics has entered into a strategic agreement with Eli Lilly and Company subsidiary Prevail Therapeutics for accelerating in vivo CRISPR-based therapies to target the causes of serious neurological and neuromuscular diseases.

In March 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CRISPR Therapeutics announced that they have entered into a new non-exclusive licensing agreement for the use of CRISPR Therapeutics’ gene editing technology, known as CRISPR/Cas9, to increase the development of Vertex’s hypoimmune cell therapies for type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Key Market Takeaways:

Global CRISPR technology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of CRISPR technology around the globe coupled with the increasing government and private funding to address the growing burden of chronic disease worldwide.

On the basis of Product, Enzymes segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to the increasing demand for CRISPR technology. Enzymes together with CRISPR can be used to edit genes within organisms.

On the basis of Application, Biomedical segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing demand for this technology in treatment of various chronic disease.

On the basis of End User, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold a dominant position increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector along with the increasing investment in research and development activities by pharma companies

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, favorable government regulations and initiatives for genome editing research, and growing healthcare expenditures in this region.

Key players operating in the global CRISPR technology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Origene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, GenScript, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Ltd.), and Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies), among others.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5175

Detailed Segmentation:

Global CRISPR Technology Market, By Product:

Enzymes

Kits & Reagents

Guide RNA

Others

Global CRISPR Technology Market, By Application:

Biomedical

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

Global CRISPR Technology Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical companies and Biotechnology Companies

Academics and Government Research Institutes

Others (CROs etc.)

Global CRISPR Technology Market, By Region

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA Market, by Tumor Type (Malignant Tumors, Precancerous Tumors), by Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others) by Technology (PCR, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism), by Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Targeting Therapeutics, Prognosis Indication), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type (Pneumococcal Vaccine, DTP Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, MMR Vaccine, Polio Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine, Hepatitis B Vaccine, Meningococcal Vaccine, Hib Vaccine, Varicella Vaccine), By Technology (Live or Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated or Killed Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, Recombinant Vaccine), By Type (Monovalent Vaccine and Multivalent Vaccine), By Distribution Channel (Government and Private), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com