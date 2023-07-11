Truck-As-A-Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Truck-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Truck-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $22.2 billion in 2022 to $28 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. Further, the market will reach $66.9 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 24%. North America was the largest region in the truck-as-a-service market in 2022.



The growth of the truck-as-a-service industry is attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive industry, which encompasses a wide range of businesses involved in the planning, production, promotion, and sale of automobiles. Truck-as-a-service offers valuable transportation services for freight products using insulated trucks.

Learn More In-Depth On The Truck-As-A-Service Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-as-a-service-global-market-report

Major truck-as-a-service companies are Daimler Truck AG, Fleet Advantage LLC, Fleet Complete, Trimble Inc, Volkswagen AG, Tata Motors Limited, PACCAR Inc, Volta Trucks, Uber Technologies Inc, Total Transportation Services, Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, Hino Motors Ltd, Michelin, Microlise Telematics Pvt Ltd, and AB Volvo.

A key trend within the truck-as-a-service market is the emergence of product innovations. Key companies operating in this market are actively developing innovative products to enhance their market position.

For example, in April 2022, Quantron, a Germany-based provider of vehicle electrification and hydrogen-powered e-mobility services, introduced the Qargo 4 EV, an electric truck designed specifically for their truck-as-a-service business model. This vehicle offers unique features such as a 3,300-millimeter wheelbase, a 4,500-kilogram gross vehicle weight, and a payload capacity of 1,600 kg. It is primarily tailored to meet the requirements of last-mile urban distribution. The Qargo 4 EV boasts a tested range of 230 km, although it can travel up to 350 km, and has a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Truck-As-A-Service Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample . aspx?id=9500&type=smp

The global truck-as-a-service market is segmented as-

1) By Service: Digital Freight Brokerage, Telematics, Data Analytics, Truck Platooning

2) End-User: Chemicals, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

The significance of the global truck-as-a-service market report lies in its ability to inform stakeholders, industry professionals, investors, and decision-makers about the state and future prospects of the market. By offering valuable insights into market dynamics, emerging trends, and key players, this report enables informed decision-making, strategic planning, and the identification of growth opportunities within the truck-as-a-Service industry. This report serves as a crucial resource for understanding the market landscape, facilitating market entry, and fostering sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving truck-as-a-Service sector. Its comprehensive analysis and actionable recommendations make it an essential tool for those seeking to capitalize on the market's potential and navigate the challenges ahead.

Truck-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the truck-as-a-service market size, truck-as-a-service market segments, truck-as-a-service market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model