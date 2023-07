National 4-H Council Appoints Jill Bramble as New President and CEO

Effective August 18th, Bramble, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer of National 4-H Council takes the reins from outgoing President and CEO, Jennifer Sirangelo, who is departing to lead Points of Light

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National 4-H Council, today announced the departure of Jennifer Sirangelo, the current President and CEO. Sirangelo will depart on August 18, 2023 when she will transition leadership of the organization to an experienced National 4-H Council executive and 4-H alumna, Jill Bramble. After an 18-month, externally led executive succession process, the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees unanimously supported the appointment of Bramble, current Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, as its new President and CEO. She has more than 18 years of successful leadership experience at the organization and a deep commitment to National 4-H Council's mission, values, and goals.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, outgoing President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “It has truly been an honor to serve alongside National 4-H Council Associates and thousands of Cooperative Extension 4-H leaders and educators, preparing America’s young people to thrive through the life-changing impact of the 4-H program. I am so proud of all that the 4-H Movement has accomplished in creating opportunity for all young people. While it’s hard to step away from 4-H, this transition is easier knowing that Jill will be National 4-H Council’s next leader. Jill is the best person for this role. I have the utmost confidence in her and know the future is bright with her at the helm.”

Sirangelo has been an executive leader at National 4-H Council for 17 years, including nearly 10 years as President and CEO. She oversaw a period of transformational growth in Council’s revenue, brand relevance, financial health, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) impact. During her tenure, National 4-H Council’s revenue sustainably grew by 10X, and the organization launched a brand and purpose platform that prioritized diverse 4-H youth and alumni voices and attracted new multi-million dollar investments. A vocal and visible champion of DEI, she led the organization in raising millions in equity funding for 4-H programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and guided the organization through the extreme business challenges of the pandemic to emerge in strong financial health.

"We are deeply grateful to Jennifer for her outstanding leadership and contributions to National 4-H Council and America’s young people. She will be missed," said Krysta Harden, Chair of National 4-H Council’s Board of Trustees. "We are fortunate to have a leader of the caliber of Jill Bramble who is prepared to build on the organization’s growth and continue championing the importance of Cooperative Extension’s 4-H programs for the nation's youth."

As the new President and CEO of National 4-H Council, Bramble brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the organization's mission. She is a fourth generation 4-H alumna who rose through the ranks of National 4-H Council starting as a grant writer to now take on the top leadership position. Throughout her time at National 4-H Council, Bramble has consistently demonstrated her dedication to empowering young people, fostering innovation, and strengthening partnerships. Her strategic insights, collaborative approach, and passion for positive youth development make her the ideal candidate to lead National 4-H Council into its next phase of growth and impact.

"I am honored to step into the role of National 4-H Council’s President and CEO," said Jill Bramble, incoming President and CEO of National 4-H Council. "I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of 4-H programs. As the leader of National 4-H Council, I will spend every single day ensuring all kids have access to the powerful, life-changing outcomes that I experienced in my own childhood. I have endless faith in the leadership of the next generation if we give them the tools they need to be successful. My role will be to empower Cooperative Extension 4-H educators to help America’s youth reach their full potential.”

As the new CEO, Bramble will focus National 4-H Council on transforming the capital investment in 4-H positive youth development. Located in every community across America, and fueled by the nation’s land-grant universities, 4-H’s proven programs are growing a workforce-ready generation of purpose-driven leaders. By nurturing innovation, scaling national partnerships, enhancing program effectiveness, and fostering inclusive and diverse communities, National 4-H Council strives to accelerate Cooperative Extension’s growth to 10 million youth.

About National 4-H Council:

National 4‑H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program. Our executive team and Board of Trustees are committed to growing the capital investment in positive youth development so that all youth have the opportunity to thrive through 4‑H programs. We champion the belief that young people are leaders today and when given the opportunity to find their spark, work alongside caring adult mentors and use their voice, their potential is endless.

National 4‑H Council supports national and state 4‑H programs with a focus on fundraising, brand management, communications, and legal and fiduciary services.

Learn more about 4-H and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Julia Majors National 4-H Council 2022621782 jmajors@fourhcouncil.edu