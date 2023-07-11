New InsurTech Partnership Simplifies the Claims Process for Millions of Policyholders

Bees360 and Hosta AI join forces to deliver the most innovative, accurate, and scalable damage assessment technology to the insurance industry

Bees360 , the top provider of drone-enabled property inspection services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and Hosta AI , the most advanced provider of AI-enabled interior property inspections powered by more than a decade of MIT research, have partnered to transform the insurance claims process.



Inconsistent data collection and varying methods of individual inspectors and adjusters with differing expertise complicate traditional processes in property and damage inspections. With more than six million home inspections conducted annually in the U.S. alone, insurers need consistent, accurate, and transparent processes of effectively managing such risks. Bees360 and Hosta AI address this challenge head-on by harnessing advanced technologies to improve the quality, efficiency, and accuracy of property inspections, to produce the most robust property dataset possible, and to enable superior claims service from the start.

"This partnership with Hosta AI means we are collectively bringing operational efficiencies and advanced interior data analytics to the insurance industry," said Andy Liu, CEO of Bees360 . "By combining the power of aerial and interior inspection and advanced data processing, we are revolutionizing insurance claims processing and providing insurers with a competitive edge while delivering faster, more accurate results for policyholders."

The combined AI capabilities of Bees360 and Hosta AI offer a complete solution for property inspections and claims adjustments. Bees360 leverages state-of-the-art drone inspection technology and Hosta AI delivers an AI-powered Assessment Platform to address the interior, resulting in streamlined and accelerated claims processing.

"Our partnership with Bees360 allows us to harness their extensive aerial inspection capabilities and combine them with our expertise in advanced interior data processing,” said Henriette Fleischmann , CEO of Hosta AI. “By unlocking the potential of AI and machine learning, we can provide insurance companies with unparalleled insights to enable superior service and highly accurate claim settlement."

Bees360 and Hosta AI share a commitment to delivering innovative solutions that expedite the claims settlement process, enhance accuracy, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology who focuses on bringing AI and drone solutions to property underwriting and claim inspections. It is founded by data scientists and insurance experts whose collective background in data science, mathematics, property claims & underwriting provide an unparalleled level of knowledge to build AI-powered workflow and a disruptive business model for the conventional insurance industry. Learn more at www.bees360.com .

About Hosta AI

Established in 2020, Hosta AI is on a mission to empower people and businesses with fast, accessible and trusted information about their built surroundings. Hosta helps companies that need fast and accurate data about the built environment accelerate their businesses with automated property assessments. The Hosta AI Assessment Platform uses patent-pending AI spatial and material analysis to automate property assessments from just a few simple photos. To learn more about Hosta AI, please visit www.hosta.ai .

