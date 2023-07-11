PSP Sends joins the Innovate Finance fintech association
We are excited to join Innovate Finance and rank among skilled and experienced fintech teams”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, Sends, a Britain-based financial service provider, announced its membership in Innovate Finance. This British fintech association has guided the market for over eight years and has 18 industry verticals.
Innovate Finance is the independent industry body for UK FinTech. From early-stage startups to fast-growing FinTechs, large global banks, professional service firms and law firms, Innovate Finance members cover the entire FinTech ecosystem.
`We are excited to join Innovate Finance and rank among skilled and experienced fintech teams, ` said Zoia Nesterovska, Deputy MLRO at Sends. `This membership presents exciting opportunities for helping create a financial services sector that is more transparent, more sustainable and more inclusive. We look forward to actively engaging with fellow members, international partners and sharing experiences `.
Sends provides various financial services, such as Internet acquiring or payouts to cards, personal or business IBANs that are extremely popular among entrepreneurs and freelancers. It is worth mentioning that Sends announced a special summer offer for Internet acquiring services. Sends provides new customers onboarded until August 31st with a reduced acquiring fee of just 1%.
In June, PSP Sends also joined the Fintech Circle association to leverage the extensive network and resources available to enhance its offerings, explore potential collaborations, and contribute to the broader advancement of the fintech sector.
Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.
SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is a company registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).
For more information about Sends and its range of financial services, please visit www.sends.co
