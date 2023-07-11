Washington Identified as 1 of 11 States Meeting All Requirements in Federal Review of Special Education
Every year, the U.S. Department of Education reviews each state’s compliance with providing special education services in schoolsOLYMPIA, WA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last 5 years, Washington state has intentionally focused on improving the delivery of special education services by our K–12 public schools. A new report released by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) shows that those coordinated and deliberate efforts are paying off.
Every year since 2005, ED has reviewed each state’s compliance with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) as well as outcomes for students being served under IDEA. This annual report essentially serves as each state’s “grade” of their delivery of special education services in schools.
This year, Washington is 1 of just 11 states who earned the highest level under ED’s review – our state’s first time attaining this designation.
“I could not be prouder of our state,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Over the last 5 years, our Legislature has made historic investments in supports for students with disabilities; we’ve established coordinated, statewide efforts to make systemic improvements to our services; and our educators and school leaders are implementing new guidance with intention and enthusiasm. These efforts have made a huge difference for our students and families.”
Since ED established this review process, Washington state has always met the requirements around compliance with the law. This year, for the first time, the state has also met expectations around student outcomes. These outcomes are based on measures including participation and achievement on state and federal assessments in math and reading, as well as graduation rates.
As the Legislature has expanded the state’s supports for students with disabilities, stakeholders across the state have engaged in multiple collaborative efforts to increase student outcomes.
These efforts include, but are not limited to:
- The Inclusionary Practices Professional Development Project––a partnership across multiple organizations representing students and families, educators, administrators, preparation programs, and other stakeholders––which aims to increase the amount of time that students with disabilities learn in general education settings with their peers;
- Additional state investments in robust secondary transition and employment pathway supports for students with disabilities;
- Expanded, equitable graduation pathways for all students;
- Increased access to career and technical education (CTE) programming for students with disabilities; and
- More rigorous achievement targets for students with disabilities, as determined by our State Special Education Design Team comprising over 300 students, families, educators, and administrators.
In addition to these coordinated efforts, the Legislature has also just reduced a barrier for school districts’ ability to access the necessary funds to serve their students with disabilities, which will have an immediate impact on Washington’s schools.
“While our work isn’t finished, I’m pleased to have the chance to take a step back and celebrate our progress,” Reykdal said. “I look forward to our continued work of preparing all of Washington’s learners for postsecondary pathways, careers, and civic engagement.”
For More Information
- 2023 Determination Letters on State Implementation of IDEA (ED’s Office of Special Education Programs)
- Washington’s State Performance Plan and Annual Performance Reports
- Washington’s Inclusionary Practices Professional Development Project
