Intellias Announces Collaboration with Israeli FinTech Startup Bizi
Cooperation between the two companies is primed to bring transformative innovation, continued growth, and added value to the credit line marketTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellias, a global technology enabler for top-tier organizations and Fortune 500 companies, and Bizi, an innovative Israel-based financial solutions firm, have revealed their strategic collaboration. The companies have joined hands to strengthen Bizi’s engineering capabilities in building an all-digital platform empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to instantly access customized credit lines.
Bizi revolutionizes the way SMEs manage their cashflows and grow in the fast-paced market by offering seamless, instant, and cost-free credit options. Backed by advanced technology, Bizi’s innovative credit risk underwriting model enables fast and efficient credit decision-making and a flexible repayment scheme.
As a trusted technology partner, Intellias is contributing engineering expertise in developing the core functionality of Bizi’s credit platform and validating its quality with auto tests. The Intellias engineering team is working on:
-bank account statement analysis
-risk model automation
-open API integrations
-financial regulation monitoring
-data scraping for external data analysis
"The Intellias team has played a crucial role in automating and enhancing the process of data collection and analysis, leading to a significant reduction in decision-making time from several days to a few minutes. By leveraging strong automation capabilities and seamless integrations, Intellias engineers have made significant contributions to the creation of a user-friendly, highly stable, and secure product." - Amir Sturm, CTO at Bizi
"We’re excited to have joined Bizi’s mission of opening new doors of opportunity for small-to-midsize businesses by providing our technology expertise and engineering talent. As Bizi is a trailblazer in the Israeli financial services market with their cutting-edge credit solution, Intellias will keep working hand in hand with our client to scale their product and provide SMEs with the financial flexibility and freedom they deserve." - Pavlo Khropatyy, VP, Global Head of Delivery Financial Services & Insurance at Intellias
About Bizi
Bizi is a FinTech startup working to get credit lines to small and midsized businesses in Israel. The company has raised $7.5 million in seed funding and is backed by Israeli-founded US market player BlueVine and local giants Phoenix and Orshay. Bizi offers credit options to companies through their instant and digital platform, enabling SMEs to master their own budgets and plans.
About Intellias
Intellias is a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe and the US, as well as the MENA and APAC regions, to embrace innovation at scale. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, and acknowledged in Forbes and the GSA UK Awards. With two decades of experience, Intellias is geared towards ensuring the sustained success of clients on their value journey.
