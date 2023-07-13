HomeField.fit Rebrands to Kibu: The Online Platform Empowering Support Organizations and Teaching Individuals with I/DD

Kibu Text Logo

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeField, known for its innovative online health and fitness programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), is thrilled to announce its rebranding into Kibu and expansion into life skills and job development classes.

Founded in 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic, HomeField initially focused on delivering engaging fitness and arts programs to the I/DD community. As it has grown, the need to offer a wider range of services became apparent, thus prompting the need for a rebrand to Kibu.

"Our new name, Kibu, represents our expanded offerings and dedication to fostering growth and inclusion within the I/DD community," said Daniel Caridi, Co-founder of Kibu. "Kibu is now more than just an online platform for fitness; it's a wider offering for individuals with I/DD promoting all facets of personal development."

Beyond supporting individuals, Kibu also offers a comprehensive toolset for organizations working with the I/DD community. The platform's content, detailed usage reports, and organization management tools help providers streamline their services, improve quality of care, mitigate liability, and expand service offerings.

"We are excited for Kibu to serve as a hub for organizations' virtual services, bringing together content and resources in a highly organized platform," added Gage DeDominicis, Co-founder of Kibu. “As a Coach, running Kibu live streams have been incredibly fulfilling. The engagement from individuals and staff members alike brings a new energy to my day.”

Kibu doesn't just provide essential services; it also ensures an enjoyable and effective learning experience. The rebrand signifies a shift away from just recreational classes into an all encompassing learning platform with activities ranging from life skills to job development.

"We extend a warm invitation for everyone to experience the comprehensive, engaging, and effective way of learning with Kibu," said Daniel Caridi. "With interactive classes, exciting challenges, and a supportive community, Kibu is poised to make a significant impact on inclusive learning in the near future."

Discover more about Kibu and embark on a journey of learning and growth by visiting the newly launched website https://kibuHQ.com.

About Kibu

Be you with Kibu.

Kibu’s Online platform revolutionizes virtual and on-site delivery of services for support organizations. Kibu is committed to developing the most accessible and effective learning software through recreational, life skills, and job development classes. Kibu makes learning fun, inclusive, and accessible to all, regardless of age, ability, or circumstance.

Join Kibu in transforming the future of I/DD services at https://kibuHQ.com.

