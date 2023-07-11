The Law Offices of Geoff Rill Can Help with Bicycle Accident, Car Accident, Wrongful Death, and Other Cases

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Beach, California -

The Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, based in Newport Beach, CA, is offering legal help for personal injury cases, such as bicycle accidents car accidents, wrongful death, and other cases. The law firm doesn’t just serve clients in Orange County but also in Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and San Diego County. Geoff Rill takes a unique approach to personal injury cases in that he takes cases to trial whenever it is required. More about the firm and Geoff Rill can be obtained by checking out the firm’s Facebook page.

Geoff Rill says, “If you’re riding a bicycle or e-bike and you get hit by a car, the auto insurance company for the driver who hit you owes you money. If you’re riding a bicycle and you get hit by another bicyclist or someone on an e-bike, the at fault bicyclists homeowner’s insurance company owes you money. You are entitled to have your bicycle repaired or replaced. You are also entitled to have your medical bills and lost wages paid for, and you’re also entitled to pain and suffering damages if you were injured.”

The usual causes of bicycle accidents include: driver negligence, cyclist negligence, absence of bicycle lanes, and hazardous road conditions. Bicycle accidents can result into various kinds of injuries, ranging from minor to severe, such as: bone fractures, brain injuries, head injuries, nerve damage, dental injuries and amputation. There are a number of important things to do, including: collecting evidence at the scene, avoiding admitting fault, filing a police report, seeking medical treatment, contacting the insurance firms, and filing a personal injury claim with the help of a lawyer.

In the case of a car accident, the accident victim also requires the assistance of a personal injury lawyer. Insurance companies are typically involved since the at-fault party’s insurance firm has to provide the money to compensate the victim in a personal injury case. This means the insurance company typically has interests that run against that of the victim, which is why the claimant has to consult with a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible after the accident. More about what the firm can do with regards to car accidents can be gleaned from https://rill-law.com/car-accident.

In some cases, the victim of an accident sustains fatal injuries and the result is wrongful death. The Law Offices of Geoff Rill is ready to accept wrongful death cases due to: slip and fall injuries, product liability, medical malpractice, bike accidents, car accidents, and more.

Geoff Rill says, “While it may take time for a case to go to trial, the majority of wrongful death cases settle out of court. This settlement process can also take a significant amount of time, as negotiations and paperwork will go back and forth between attorneys and clients until an agreement is reached or a decision to go to trial has been made. However, when an insurance company is involved, it may push for a quick settlement in order to save on legal fees. You may feel that it is difficult to find closure or peace of mind during this time, but this is why having a caring and knowledgeable wrongful death attorney by your side throughout this process is so vital.”

Geoff Rill of the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, has served as a personal injury lawyer since 2010 and has accumulated extensive experience in jury trials and has won many personal injury jury trials in Newport Beach and nearby areas. He received the Young Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year award in 2020 from The Orange County Trial Lawyers Association. In 2022, he became a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), which is a group of civil trial lawyers who have tried at least 10 jury trials to verdict as the lead counsel. Geoff Rill can practice law in the US District Court for the Central and Southern Districts and in all California state courts. He received the Rising Star award from Super Lawyers in 2017 and he was also awarded the recognition as one of the Top 10 personal injury lawyers under 40 in Southern California.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieynLMmezWI

Those who are interested in the personal injury law services offered by the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, such as wrongful death attorny services, can visit their website or contact them on the telephone or email.

