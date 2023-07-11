Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 2nd Quarter 2023 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:



Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008

Conference Entry Code: 364973

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 8, 2023, to SagaIR@sagacom.com . The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 33 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com .

Contact:

Samuel D. Bush

(313) 886-7070