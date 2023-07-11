Reflectiz Unveils the First PCI Dashboard - Now Available Free for 30 Days!

/EIN News/ --

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflectiz, a cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation web threats, today announced that its latest offering, a PCI Dashboard that gives users comprehensive oversight of how ready their organization is for PCI-DSS version 4.0, is now available completely free for 30 days.



Reflectiz revealed the new PCI Dashboard back in March when it also announced that it was joining the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to help develop payment industry standards.

PCI-DSS version 4.0 will soon be mandatory, so with time ticking away, 30 days of free access to the PCI Dashboard gives new and existing users an ideal opportunity to explore its powerful features, and discover any vulnerabilities on their websites. That means you’ll be quickly able to see whether your system currently meets these new version 4.0 requirements:

6.3.2 : Maintain a complete inventory of all third- and fourth-party scripts

: Maintain a complete inventory of all third- and fourth-party scripts 6.4.3 : Monitor which third-party applications have access to payment and credit card data

: Monitor which third-party applications have access to payment and credit card data 11.6.1 : Activate a change and tamper detection mechanism to alert unauthorized modifications



The industry-leading Reflectiz enterprise management dashboard already maps an organization’s entire digital supply chain to make detecting and preventing digital security threats much easier. After establishing baseline behaviors for connected scripts, the system can report on unexpected actions more intelligently, reducing alert fatigue. Its clear presentation and controls make mapping data routes, approving scripts, and blocking malicious domains straightforward, too. Now, the new PCI Dashboard saves security teams time and effort by showing how these and other activities contribute to PCI requirements, and for 30 days, it's available completely free to all users.

This time-limited offer underlines Reflectiz’s ongoing commitment to helping organizations of all sizes quickly gain clear visibility of their PCI compliance posture.

About Reflectiz

Reflectiz’s award-winning platform enables businesses to maintain and expand their web activities without compromising security, tackling today’s sophisticated cybersecurity challenges.

Reflectiz’s innovative sandbox solution monitors and detects all 1st, 3rd, and 4th-party app vulnerabilities in your online ecosystem, enabling complete visibility over your threat surface. It then effectively prioritizes and remediates security and compliance issues. The platform is fully integrated with internal security tools to streamline the process into manageable alerts and risks.

Reflectiz, which has been recognized by Gartner for innovation in website security, is ready to face today’s web threats head-on, making the internet a safer place for both businesses and their customers.

