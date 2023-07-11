Veteran’s Powerful Memoir on Substance Abuse Recovery, LIVING IN A TWO-FACED JUNGLE, Brings Hope in the Midst of Addiction

New Release by Palmetto Publishing Covers Veteran’s Eighteen Years of Drug Addiction and His Inspiring Journey To Sobriety

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a young age, Michael A. Powell’s experiences established the foundation for a longtime struggle with addiction and substance abuse. Although his childhood upbringing was largely positive, there were key moments of experiencing abuse, encountering racism, and an early exposure to sexual activity that created an undercurrent of trauma throughout his adolescent life. From age fourteen to age thirty-two, Michael lived in a fog of shame, confusion, and unhealthy coping that kept him battling substance addiction for eighteen years. This included a near-lethal overdose right before his 17thbirthday, as well as numerous relationships that he now considers unhealthy.

Finally, after some powerful encounters with God and a renewed earnestness in facing his challenges head-on, Michael experienced authentic change in his life. He developed a relationship with God, learned new strategies for overcoming addiction, and has been sober ever since. Living in a Two-Face Jungle is a message of hope for anyone struggling with substance dependency or other addictions. The book recounts Michael’s early experiences of betrayal and his grappling with the anguish of trauma, as well as the specific steps he took throughout his recovery.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in the Persian Gulf, Michael is a true warrior of the recovery journey, and of his faith. Unafraid to engage with candid stories about heavy topics, his memoir will find a receptive audience with those searching for refreshing authenticity in their journeys.

About the Author:

Michael A. Powell is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. From age fourteen to thirty-two, he struggled with substance abuse addiction. After finding a relationship with God and learning to confront past betrayal, hurt, and shame, he was able to experience sobriety. Powell writes for recovering addicts and fellow veterans this candid, passionate memoir to provide concrete steps to recovery while offering a powerful empathy for those struggling. He holds multiple degrees, including a Bachelor’s in Sociology from Winston Salem State University, and a Master’s in Human Services from Liberty University, with a concentration in addiction, recovery, and treatment.

