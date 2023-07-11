DemandScience Products Earn 27 Awards in Summer 2023 G2 Reports

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, MA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced that the company’s products earned a total of 27 awards in G2’s Summer 2023 Reports. Highlights include three Fastest Implementation awards, two Easiest To Do Business With awards, Best Estimated ROI award, Best Support award, and 20 G2 Grid® Report Awards as a Leader, Momentum Leader or High Performer.

“Our mission is to provide B2B marketing and sales teams with easy to use products that deliver rapid ROI and help them exceed their demand generation goals,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “G2 awards are based on verified reviews from real users, so winning these 27 awards is direct validation of the effectiveness of our solutions and DemandScience’s ability to help our global customers succeed.”

Examples of verified customer reviews on the G2 platform:

“ Our Top Performing Content Syndication Vendor .” “(Klarity) generates high quality leads and converts into ROI. DemandScience reaches the right target audience for our product and the team is very flexible if we need to make any shifts to targeting and content…”

" An Exceptional Experience with DemandScience ." "Exceptional services, expert team, data-driven approach, global reach, integrated solutions, and commitment to innovation make them stand out."

“Exceptional services, expert team, data-driven approach, global reach, integrated solutions, and commitment to innovation make them stand out.” “DemandScience quarter over quarter produces fantastic results for B2B Demand Gen marketing.” “First and foremost, results, results, RESULTS.”

DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and B2B Intent Data products won 14 awards:

Award Report Best Support Relationship Index for Small-Business Lead Capture Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data Providers Leader Grid Report for Lead Capture Leader Enterprise Grid Report for Lead Capture Leader Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture Leader Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture Leader Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Lead Capture Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences High Performer Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture

Klarity by DemandScience, the company’s B2B marketing and sales prospecting tool for building, sharing, and saving contact lists has won 13 awards:

Award Report Best Estimated ROI Small-Business Results Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Lead Mining Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Lead Intelligence Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Sales Intelligence High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

For more information on G2 Research Scoring Methodologies, visit here.

Learn more about what real users have to say at G2’s DemandScience page and Klarity by DemandScience page.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

Derek Beckwith DemandScience +1 617-331-3567 derek.beckwith@demandscience.com