Prime Minister Sogavare reaffirms Solomon Islands respect for One China Policy.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council (Head of Government of China).

Solomon Islands and China affirm that their cooperation becomes increasingly wider and have been at the forefront in the Pacific region. It is based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s sovereignty and in the fast- changing international environment.

Prime Minister Sogavare assured Premier Li Qiang that in the midst of geopolitical pressure, Solomon Islands respects the ‘One China Policy’ and will continue to learn from the One China Principle for greater development growth.

He further adds, Solomon Islands attaches great importance to the SI-PRC cooperation and acknowledge the friendship and shared ideals and principles of mutual respect, peace and collective achievements in sustainable development.

The Prime Minister also commend China for the Belt and Roads Initiative for reaching its 10 years anniversary this year (2023). He further congratulate China’s Leaders for initiating the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and ideologies towards poverty alleviation, public health and the common good for all. Solomon Islands continues to support implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, the Prime Minister emphasized.

His Excellency Li Qiang is straight- to- the-point about China’s relationship with Solomon Islands saying his country stands ready to increase Solomon Islands development support and further raise current bilateral relations to new heights.

Premier Li welcomes the valuable opportunity for dialogue, ensuring continuity and enhancement of bilateral interaction and cooperation.

Prime Minister Sogavare also used the bilateral engagement to acknowledge and thank the People’s Republic of China for bilateral support and assistance received. Acknowledge the provision of technical assistance to Solomon Islands through China’s bilateral Cooperation, including in fostering economic cooperation through trade, infrastructural development for sports, airport, ports and education, rural development, short and long term trainings and health. China was the first partner to support Solomon Islands with COVID 19 vaccines, various COVID 19 related supplies including a testing laboratory and an isolated ward.

Premier Li Qiang also accorded Prime Minister Sogavare and members of his delegation a red carpet In-door welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.

A Guards of Honour ceremony of the Three Services of the People’s Liberation Army was mounted and Prime Minister Sogavare inspected the Guards of Honour.

Ends///.

Prime Minister Hon. M. Sogavare inspects the Guards of honour.

Bilateral Meeting between Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Hon. M. Sogavare.

PM Press Sec