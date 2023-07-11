New Book "Spirituality 201: Discovering the Inner Healer" Proposes Revolutionary Approach to Therapy

Spirituality 201 Book cover

Award-winning author introduces the concept of Holographic medicine to enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic styles.

God made us to contaminate his creation with Love: Whom have you infected today?” — Ivan Figueroa-Otero MD

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Juan, Puerto Rico – Iván Figueroa-Otero, M.D. has penned a groundbreaking new book, "Spirituality 201: Discovering the Inner Healer", which proposes a revolutionary approach to therapy. In this manual, the author explores how empathy and intention can tap into inner wisdom and enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic styles without changing their current practices.

The book introduces the concept of Holographic medicine, which considers how collective karmic experiences and individual lifestyles can influence the healing process. By combining the therapist's intention with the patient's facilitation, optimal healing can occur, regardless of the therapeutic style being used.

This is not the first time author Iván Figueroa-Otero has surprised his readers with a fresh look at some of society's most ingrained thoughts and opinions. His trilogy The School of Life offers a fresh perspective on fundamental questions of humanity, covering topics such as our origins, emotions, forgiveness, and responsibility. The books, Spirituality 101, 1.2, and 103 provide a comprehensive curriculum for students of all levels, while Spirituality 104 serves as a complete summary of the trilogy, allowing readers to advance to higher levels of knowledge without missing important details, even if they haven't read the previous books.

"Spirituality 201" challenges traditional approaches to therapy and provides a fresh perspective on the healing process. The author's insights are backed by extensive research and personal experience, making it a valuable resource for therapists and patients.

This book is a must-read for anyone looking to explore new approaches to therapy and deepen their understanding of the healing process. It is available now for pre-order in this link https://bit.ly/43qMo5q and will be released in September 14 2023.

About the Author: Retired from the practice of pediatric surgery, Dr. Figueroa-Otero is currently engaged in his private acupuncture practice in San Juan, Puerto Rico and continues in his role as an educator, trying to achieve full integration of traditional Chinese acupuncture courses in the curriculum of medical schools and to incorporate meditation techniques in preventive and therapeutic medicine.

Free download from NetGalley for review is still available at this link https://bit.ly/3APqMTs. To contact the author, use ifiguero@prtc.net Web page www.ivanfigueroaoteromd.com