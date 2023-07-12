Integrated WiFi Marketer CogoBuzz and Event, Entertainment and Restaurant Guide Vibe & Dine Announce Partnership

CogoBuzz and Vibe & Dine partner to amplify reach and engagement through tailored content that connects restaurants with guests, driving loyalty and revenue.

The CogoBuzz platform takes marketing and guest engagement to the next level. Venues capture behaviors, analyze them and take action through text, email, surveys and tailored apps on guests' devices.” — Steve Gould

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated WiFi marketing firm CogoBuzz and popular Melbourne, Florida event and restaurant guide Vibe & Dine (Vibe) are excited to announce their partnership. The goal of this collaboration is to dramatically increase the reach and impact Vibe can bring to its many website visitors and social media followers.Vibe is a leading social media influencer for the Brevard and Indian River counties of Central Florida and provides followers with a comprehensive list of activities for the people of those areas. Its coverage includes entertainment, food, and special events, and has become the source for the most accurate and current information on “what’s happening” in the area.The selection of CogoBuzz helps Vibe provide an innovative way to connect restaurants with their guests for instantaneous content that is tailored to fit each customer’s individual preferences.“The partnership with CogoBuzz allows us to establish a deeper connection with our customers by engaging instantly with guests when they enter a venue,” said Kayte Musolf, founder of Vibe & Dine. ”CogoBuzz’s integrated WiFi Solution facilitates seamless connections between customers and their favorite restaurants, enabling restaurants to share the specific content that aligns with each customer's interests. This drives value for Vibe & Dine, the customers, and the restaurant businesses.”Musolf further explains that this type of connection drives loyalty and unprecedented visibility on social media for her and her restaurant partners.“We’ve seen that ultimately, these actions will, in turn, dramatically increase the organic exposure increase from the default 2 to 3% all the way to 15 to 20%, which drives not only new awareness but all new revenue,” said Musolf.Expanding on the partnership, CogoBuzz Founder and CEO Steve Gould shared his thoughts on the collaboration.“Relationships with marketing and social media organizations are a pillar of our work to support independent restaurants and franchises,” said Gould. “Our objective is to enhance the success of the associated marketing organization. The marketing team has the best understanding of their customer and works with them regularly, and CogoBuzz can do two things for those marketers: first, amplify the results of their work to new levels of success, which can easily be shown in social media analytics, and second, provide them a platform that offers amazing levels of highly personalized automation. This automation allows the marketing professional to effectively take on more clients or increase the scope of their work, while greatly increasing the quality of their services, all without a heavier workload.”About CogoBuzz:CogoBuzz is a leading platform for marketing and social media agencies providing a powerful, integrated WiFi marketing solution for restaurants, nationwide franchises and all levels of multi-location businesses.About Vibe & Dine:Vibe & Dine is the must-have event, entertainment and restaurant guide for Melbourne, Florida and the surrounding Central Florida area. Vibe & Dine provides high value and timely information for local patrons, as well as visitors, as it pertains to restaurants and other public venues.

