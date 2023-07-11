Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory Writes a Captivating Collection of Poems
Embark on a journey of life's events through the power of poetry.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory presents her heartfelt book, “Listen With Your Heart,” a remarkable collection of poems that beautifully narrates the significant events that have shaped her life. With a passion for creative expression, Platt-Gregory, a retired Health and Physical Education teacher, invites readers to immerse themselves in the power of her poetic storytelling.
“Listen With Your Heart” captures the essence of Platt-Gregory's life journey, drawing from her experiences as an educator at Carroll Robbins Elementary School in Trenton, where she devoted 25 years to nurturing young minds. Armed with a Bachelor of Science from Trenton State College and a Masters in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University, she skillfully weaves her knowledge and emotions into every verse.
Awards and accolades have accompanied Platt-Gregory's poetic endeavors. In 2002, she was honored with The International Poet of Merit Award from the International Poet Society. Her poignant poem, "To Thine Own Self Be True," written in memory of her beloved mother, Lillie Bell Moody, has been featured in the acclaimed book "The Color of Our Dreams," published by the International Society of Poets.
In “Listen With Your Heart,” readers will be captivated by the depth of emotion and personal connections revealed through Platt-Gregory's poetic compositions. Each verse is an invitation to reflect on life's joys, sorrows, and everything in between, resonating with readers of all backgrounds. Featured in this book is the author’s poem “BECOME,” which is also included in the published book “THEATRE OF THE MIND” released by Noble House Publishers Poetry Division in London, Paris, and New York in 2003. “BECOME” is the poem God gave Platt-Gregory to go international, also published in “The Best Poems & Poets of 2002” by The International Library of Poetry.
Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory's profound ability to convey her experiences through poetry is a testament to her talent and the impact of her education in the Trenton School System. With heartfelt dedication, she showcases the power of creative writing, leaving an indelible mark on readers worldwide.
Embark on a captivating journey through life's events in Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory's inspiring book, “Listen With Your Heart,” available for purchase on Amazon and across major online platforms and learn more about the author on alvinaplattgregorybooks.com.
