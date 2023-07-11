Hicks Partners Celebrates Grant Approval for $49.6 million to Build-out Inland Port
The grant won with the assistance of Hicks Partners grant writing team is one of the largest in the history of Merced County & San Joaquin Valley
We're honored to have been chosen as the grant writer for Merced's approved grant. We're even more pleased to have helped secure the largest grant in the history of Merced County & San Joaquin Valley.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicks Partners LLC, a leading national grant writing firm, is proud to announce the success of a $49.6 million grant application for Merced County, California. The California State Transportation Agency grant will fund transformative infrastructure construction to support the movement of freight to and from the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach, and the Port of Oakland.
— Brian K. Hicks
The grant—one of the largest in the history of Merced County and San Joaquin Valley—will help California develop a more efficient, sustainable and resilient goods movement system. The grant to build-out an inland port at Castle Commerce Center. The project contains three distinctive elements:
• Development of 70 acres within Castle Commerce Center to support pre-shipment processing and intermodal crossdocking for Central Valley Growers
• Rail expansion to a new staging and container laydown area
• Evaluation, engineering, and planning for further expansion on existing land inside the Center.
Hicks Partners has long track-record assisting organizations in securing funding for projects that make a meaningful impact to their business or community. Hicks Partners grant writers have a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by businesses and communities seeking funding in a competitive environment. They are ready to help organizations navigate the complex world of grants and funding opportunities, from identifying the right opportunities to writing winning proposals.
"We are honored to have been chosen as the grant writer for the County of Merced's approved grant," said Brian K. Hicks, President and CEO at Hicks Partners. " We are even more pleased to have helped secure the largest grant in the history of Merced County and San Joaquin Valley."
Hicks Partners' success in grant writing stems from their comprehensive understanding of the grant landscape, their ability to effectively communicate project goals, and their meticulous attention to detail. The firm's track record speaks for itself, with numerous successful grant applications that have secured millions of dollars in funding for their clients nationally.
The Hicks Partners team of experienced grant writers stands ready to guide clients through the process, ensuring every detail is expertly addressed to maximize the chances of success.
To learn more about Hicks Partners and how they can assist with grant writing and funding opportunities, please visit their website at www.hickspartners.com.
About Hicks Partners
Hicks Partners is a multidisciplinary business consulting firm that delivers powerful results for clients seeking to enhance their image, impact policy decisions and grow their bottom line. The firm's services include public relations, government affairs, business development, and grant writing.
Ian Nickey
Hicks Partners
+1 614-221-2800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn