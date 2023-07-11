Nicotine Gum Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period- Says Maximize Market Research

Nicotine Gum Market analysis has been provided based on Nicotine Strength, Flavor, Distribution Channel, End User and Sales Channel. The Nicotine Gum Market size was estimated using a bottom up approach.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 1.35 Bn in 2022 to USD 2.28 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent.



Nicotine Gum Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.35 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 2.28 Bn CAGR 5.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Nicotine Strength, Flavor, Distribution Channel, End User and Sales Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report includes a detailed analysis of market share, market size, company performances, historical data, market forecast and dynamics including growth drivers, major restraints, prevailing opportunities and upcoming challenges. It includes an in-depth analysis of the Nicotine Gum market at global, regional and country levels. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario of the Nicotine Gum industry with the business strategies adopted by the competitors. The report includes the list of Nicotine Gum key players with information on their revenue, production capacity, sales and global presence. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Nicotine Gum industry.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Nicotine Gum market size. Both primary and secondary methods were used to gather data on market dynamics, the performance of key players and historical data of the industry. The report covers a detailed value chain analysis, which helps to understand the manufacturing process and provides information on customers, raw materials and distributors. It also includes PORTER, PESTLE analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to understand the Nicotine Gum market at macro and micro levels.

Nicotine Gum Market Overview

Nicotine gum is used as a smoking cessation aid. The Nicotine Gum Market is highly competitive and is expected to grow in the future. In recent years, the demand for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products, including nicotine gum, has increased across the world as people are increasingly opting for methods to quit smoking and reduce their exposure to the harmful chemicals found in tobacco smoke.

Nicotine Gum Market Dynamics

The factors such as growing urbanization, product innovation and extensive research and development are contributing to the Nicotine Gum market growth. Nicotine Gum Manufacturers are continuously exploring advancements. Technologies such as transmucosal patches or dissolvable films that deliver nicotine through the oral mucosa present opportunities for enhanced user experience. Many government and non-government organizations such as NGOs across both developing and developed nations are promoting the smoking cessation products like nicotine gums and other nicotine replacement products to assist individuals with tobacco addiction.

Nicotine gum also has the capability to have poor side effects including headaches, indigestion, hiccups, throat or mouth infection, or nausea. The availability of various alternatives such as nicotine inhalers, nicotine patches, prescription medicinal drugs , electronic cigarettes and vaping gadgets are expected to hamper the market growth in the future.

Nicotine Gum Market Regional Insights

The North American Nicotine Gum Market is growing majorly because of the increasing number of health-conscious consumers supported by government initiatives and campaigns. Major brands present in the region are focusing on product innovations to capture the increasing demand and achieve a competitive advantage in the market.

Asia Pacific Nicotine Gum Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for innovative products and increasing competition between big tobacco companies, especially in Japan.

Nicotine Gum Market Segmentation

By Nicotine Strength

Regular Strength (2 Mg Of Nicotine Per Gum)

Extra Strength (4 Mg Of Nicotine Per Gum)

Other Strengths (E.G., 1 Mg, 6 Mg) Catering To Specific Needs



Based on Nicotine Strength, the Regular Strength segment held the largest Nicotine Gum Market share in 2022. The easy availability of 2 Mg nicotine gums in various flavors is attracting potential users, which is expected to drive the market in the future.

By Flavor

Mint

Fruit

Cinnamon

Other Flavors (E.G., Spearmint, Berry, Citrus)

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies And Drugstores

Online Retailers

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others



Based on Distribution Channel, the Pharmacies and Drugstores segment is expected to hold the largest Nicotine Gum Market share by the end of the forecast period. The Online Retailers segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the future. The segment is growing because of the convenience and comfort offered by the online purchase of medications.

By End User

Smokers Trying To Quit Smoking

Smokers Aiming To Reduce Cigarette Consumption

Others (E.G., Smokeless Tobacco Users, Individuals Seeking Alternative Nicotine Products)



By Sales Channel

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Sales

Prescription-Based Sales (In Some Regions)

Nicotine Gum Key Competitors include:

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom)

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Korea Ginseng Corporation (South Korea)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Procter & Gamble (United States)

Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Co. (Saudi Arabia)

Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A. (Brazil)

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (India)

Pharmacia AB (Sweden)

JG Boswell Company (United States)

Perfection Products Inc. (United States)

Tabex Pharmaceutical (Bulgaria)

Pfizer Inc. (United States)

Royal Tobacco Company (United States)

Fertin Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Alkalon A/S (Denmark)

Nicofresh (United Kingdom)

Nicogulf Manufacturing Co. (United Arab Emirates)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Pharmatoka SAS (France)

Cooper Pharma Limited (India)



Key questions answered in the Nicotine Gum Market are:

What was the Nicotine Gum Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Nicotine Gum Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the expected CAGR of the Nicotine Gum Market during the forecast period?

What are the Nicotine Gum Market segments?

Which Nicotine Gum Market segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast?

What are the major challenges that the Nicotine Gum Market could face in the future?

What are the upcoming industry trends for the Nicotine Gum Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Nicotine Gum?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Nicotine Gum Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Nicotine Gum?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Nicotine Gum Market?

Who held the largest Nicotine Gum market share in 2022?

Which regional Nicotine Gum market is expected to grow at a high rate in the future?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Nicotine Strength, Flavor, Distribution Channel, End User, Sales Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

