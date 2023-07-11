La-Z-Boy Davenport's Certified Design Experts are Offering Recommendations for Everything from Interior Design to Mattresses to Quad Cities Area Homeowners

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor of Davenport, IA, is offering local homeowners free high-quality interior design services to go along with their furniture purchases.

The independently owned and operated Davenport La-Z-Boy location brings the vast inventory and premium build quality that La-Z-Boy is known for nationally to Quad Cities area homeowners. The company’s furniture offerings include everything that customers need to create a beautiful design for their living room, bedroom, kitchen, and more, within their budget and with world-class results.

For customers who need help picking the right options for their décor can rely on La-Z-Boy’s roster of highly experienced professional Certified Design Experts. They are trained to bring each client’s vision to life using the company’s exceptional catalog of furniture products, creating spaces that reflect the homeowner’s aesthetic tastes and personality.

The services offered by La-Z-Boy’s Certified Design Experts are completely free as clients only pay for the furniture and any delivery charges, potentially saving them thousands of dollars in fees that are usually charged by interior designers. The company’s design experts work alongside homeowners every step of the way to understand their needs, incorporating the feedback until the client is satisfied and gives their final approval.

All recommendations from La-Z-Boy’s interior designers respect the homeowner’s budget. The designers use their extensive knowledge of the company’s products to suggest furniture options while still integrating the clients’ existing furniture, accessories, and artwork into the new look. For added convenience, customers can work with La-Z-Boy’s interior designers at their nearest retail location, invite them for an on-site visit, or even get advice from the comfort of their homes through a virtual consultation.

The spokesperson for the Davenport furniture store talks about the benefits of working with La-Z-Boy by saying, “La-Z-Boy offers a full range of great-looking, comfortable furniture designed to help customers create the home of their dreams. Our sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners, loveseats, and more, come in a variety of styles and are customizable to match each customer’s unique look. The highest quality construction and craftsmanship, combined with professional design services help our customers bring their vision to life so they can feel confident and live life comfortably.”

On its website, the company provides several before and after photos for homeowners to browse through and gauge the quality of design recommendations they can expect. Clients are also encouraged to read how others like them have benefitted from the expertise offered by La-Z-Boy’s Certified Design Experts by checking out the several Design Stories past clients have shared.

One client describes their experience of upgrading their contemporary condo with the help of the company’s design experts by saying, “When I walked into the La-Z-Boy store, there were all kinds of possibilities. And the free design services are amazing. The designer came to my home and worked her magic. I met with her again and she had tables, lamps, and artwork, she had it all. It was a lot of fun. She’s really great at her job.”

Another couple talks about how La-Z-Boy helped them overhaul the look of their entire home by saying, “Our designer was wonderful! She was able to give us the look we wanted, but couldn’t quite get on our own. We were also happy to see La-Z-Boy had office and bedroom furniture! They helped us achieve our vision of a beautiful home! Easily the most popular reaction we get is that our house should be in a magazine! Not only does it look nice, but it’s actually comfortable! I don’t think we could be happier with how it actually turned out.”

The sentiment expressed in the design stories mirrors the reception that the Davenport La-Z-Boy location store has received from local clients. On its Google Business Profile, which has an excellent overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 from over 1000 reviews, customers praise the quality of the products, their affordability, the convenient delivery options, and the helpful in-store and post-purchase customer service.

Readers can contact La-Z-Boy Davenport at (563) 355-7801 or visit its location at 4775 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA 52807.

