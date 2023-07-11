Transformer Oil Market Projected to Exceed US$ 9,243.2 Million by 2033, Driven by Strong Growth at a CAGR of 7.9% | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

East Asia is expected to continue its strong position as the leading consumer of transformer oil, driven by robust growth in the manufacturing and industrial sector, a rising demand for electricity, and an increasing focus on power generation and distribution initiatives

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for transformer oil continues to increase notably on a global scale which was valued at around US$ 4,021.7 million in 2022. According to FMI analysis, over the years from 2023 to 2033, the overall market size is anticipated to expand at a 7.9% CAGR. By the end of this forecast period, the net valuation is further predicted to reach around US$ 9,243.2 million.



Surging global demand for transformer oils from the power industry is a prominent factor in the growth of the market. An efficient infrastructure for power generation, transmission, and distribution depends heavily on transformer oils.

Currently, the sales of transformer oils are being driven by the rising power sector, particularly in emerging nations. This increment is also being aided by updating and modernizing outdated electrical infrastructure to improve productivity, dependability, and security in other developed nations.

Certain other large industrial units with their power supply sources are also responsible for the emerging trends and opportunities besides the power sector. Transformer oils improved by great dielectric strength and high cooling capabilities, are expected to further drive its demand by private consumers in the coming days.

The growing use of bio-based transformer oils is a recent development that is also fueling the emerging trends in the market. For instance, ABB introduced a transformer oil consisting of bio-based components in 2022, claiming it to be environment-friendly and sustainable.

Compared to conventional mineral-based oils, bio-based oils provide the benefits of high fire resistance and increased environmental sustainability. As governments and businesses are now placing a high priority on eco-friendly options, this new segment is anticipated to increase at a faster rate.

Key Takeaways from this Study Report:

The overall market is anticipated to develop globally from 2023 to 2033 at 7.9% CAGR experiencing an absolute dollar growth of US$ 4,922 million.

The United States contributed nearly 14.2% of the revenue generated by the market globally in the year 2022.

Germany is the leading supplier of transformer oils in Europe and it held a global market share of 6% in 2022.

China and India showcase a remarkable growth in demand for transformer oils and could witness 8.8% and 9.1% CAGRs respectively through 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

The market competition is getting shaped by the emergence of many regional payers surrounding the use and disposal of transformer oils. So, manufacturers have upped their spending on research and development to create transformer oils that adhere to strict safety and environmental regulations to outcompete their rivals.

Recent Developments in this Industry:

A new additive from GE Oil & Gas was introduced in 2021 to enhance the functionality and durability of transformer oils. It is claimed to increase the lifespan of transformer oils by up to 20% and assist in preventing the development of sludge and other hazardous deposits.

Castrol released a new transformer oil in the market in the year 2020 and claims it to be more oxidation- and corrosion-resistant. According to the report, this new oil is perfect for usage in abrasive settings like those found in power plants and substations.

Major Companies Profiled:

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Repsol,

Nynas AB

Sinopec Lubricant Company

APAR Industries

PetroChina Company Limited

Savita Oil Technologies Limited

Chevron Corporation

M&I Materials Limited

Petro-Canada

Gandhar Oil

Lubrita

Phillips 66 Company

Ergon, Inc.





Market Segmentation:

By Oil Type:

Mineral Oil Paraffinic Naphthenic

Silicone Oil

Bio-based Oil

Other Types of Oils

By Application:

Transformer

Switchgear

Reactor



By End Use Industry:

Transmission & Distribution

Power Generation

Railways & Metros



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

SAPeI

The Middle East & Africa

India





